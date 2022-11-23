CHURUBUSCO — Good things look to be on the horizon for Churubusco High School girls basketball as head coach David Goodwell starts his third season with the Eagles in 2022-23.
So far, so good. The Eagles are off to a 2-1 start so far, with a loss to Bishop Dwenger in their season opener and wins over Lakewood Park and Hamilton.
The Eagles were 8-16 a year ago, a slight improvement over the 6-18 mark they posted in Goodwell’s first season in 2020-21. They beat Canterbury in their Class 2A sectional opener before falling to Eastside in the sectional semifinals.
Goodwell said he feels like the team is ready to take a step forward in his third season.
“We’re just breaking out of our shell now, and the girls know what I expect,” Goodwell said.
The Eagles lost just three seniors off last year’s team: Cara Debolt, Morgan Schaefer and Brelle Shearer.
Key returning players for Churubusco include junior guard Jorja DeBolt, senior forward Madison Hosted, sophomore guard Bridget Timbrook, sophomore forward Gabby Orth, junior guard Alyssa Eby, sophomore guard Brooklyn Sinclair and senior forward Kena Hamman.
Freshman guard Patty Wiggs and sophomore guard Grace Lawson could contribute as well, Goodwell said.
Goodwell said his approach is to get the girls to give their all on every play and compete.
“If you do that, wins take care of themselves,” Goodwell said.
Goodwell said one of the first things he did when taking over the program was to have the junior varsity and varsity squads practice together.
“The younger kids know that if you want to get on the floor, this is how you do it,” Goodwell said. “Then that trickles down to the middle school level.”
Senior Hailee Gaerte said the 2022 Eagles start with one overall goal.
“We want to win a sectional championship,” Gaerte said. “We want to keep getting better as the season goes on.”
Gaerte averaged 3.4 points per game last season.
Hosted said better teamwork will make a difference this season. She averaged 4.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest last season
Timbrook, the Eagles’ point guard, is the top returning scorer from the 2021-22 campaign at 5.4 points per game.
Hamman said she and her teammates will need to work on their defense. She was a big part of the Eagles’ defense last season with 6.8 rebounds per game.
Churubusco averaged 37.1 points per game a year ago, and gave up 46.5 points per contest.
Goodwell said he’ll be looking for double-digit scoring from Timbrook, Sinclair, and Hamman.
“If we can get that, I think we’ll be all right,” Goodwell said. “We have to rebound better, and we’ll be working on that. We’ll be more aggressive on the boards.”
Success for the Eagles in 2022-23 will come down to a couple of factors, Goodwell said.
“If we can defend, rebound and make our free throws, I feel like we’ll be in most games,” Goodwell said.
