GARRETT — One outstanding piece of the puzzle remains.
After that, Garrett’s girls basketball team will be a work in progress, having lost the rest of last year’s regional championship team and most of a group that helped the Big Train to a 63-14 record over the last three seasons.
“We have good players but it’s going to take time to mesh together,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “That group we had last year, we built that for three years. We’re going to try to do it in a couple weeks and get going. We tried to load the front end of the schedule (with tough opponents) and get after it, and see where we’re at and what we need to do.”
One main need will be finding a way to counter opponents who try to keep the ball out of the hands of senior Bailey Kelham, who averaged 16.2 points per game last year and is Garrett’s second all-time leading scorer.
“It will be on a night-by-night basis. We’ll see a whole bunch of different stuff,” Lapadot said. “We just have to be ready. We’ve put in a base offense that involves getting her open, and something we can adapt to whatever defenses we see.
“There’s only so much you can do. I think we have kids who, if they do completely take Bailey away, can step up and make shots. We’re starting three seniors and two juniors. It’s not like we’re super young, it’s just inexperience.”
The Railroaders had a good start in practice, with Kelsey Bergman showing signs of providing an inside presence.
“We were looking at doing a lot of ball screen stuff, and she’s been dominant in the middle,” Lapadot said. “We’ve practiced against guys and she’s gone right at them. We told her ‘You’re going to play a lot more like Morgan (Ostrowski) did, and we’re going to try to feed you the ball and work off you.’ She’s embraced that.
“As a coach I’m adapting to what I see. It’s kind of a fun thing. Last year, practices got a little redundant, because we were just trying to nurse ourselves through to the games. This year it’s a learning experience.”
The biggest lesson may come on defense. Lapadot is man-to-man through and through, but knows adjustments become necessary.
“Defensively at this level, knowing you have to defend your player and everybody else’s through help side and things like that. that’s where we have to learn the most,” Lapadot said.
“They know the principles, it’s just the speed and physicality of doing it for 32 minutes. We’re working on a Plan B defense if our man-to-man doesn’t work. We want to be man-to-man as much as possible, but we won a regional last year and competed for half of a semi-state with a 2-3 zone. We’ll do what it takes to win.”
Garrett is circled as one of the biggest games on the schedule of many teams.
“Early on, it’s going to be a big game because people want to get back at us for the last couple of years,” Lapadot said. “As we go and grow, we want to make it a big game because we’re very good.
“We’ve got to be patient. That starts with me, but it has to start with them, too. They get it that we have to grow together. You do that by playing games.”
Lapadot feels Garrett can still do well this season with all of the new faces.
“Once we become a team we’ll be a very good team,” Lapadot said. “It’s nothing against these kids. They’re trying. You’ve got to learn.
“Those kids last year could have closed their eyes and known exactly where everybody is going to be. (This year’s team is) still learning. I’m pleased with where we’re at. Is it good enough? No, but it’s a great start.”
