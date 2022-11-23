LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s boys basketball team expects to shoot better and will get an injection of youth to improve on last season’s 5-18 record, including 2-9 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“The future is bright in LaGrange for Lakeland basketball,” third-year Lakers coach Chris Keil said.
“We have a good mix with four solid returning seniors along with a solid group of sophomores and freshmen. That should translate into a very competitive Lakeland Laker team.”
Senior guard Ben Keil, the coach’s son, is one of the area’s top players returning. He averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three assists per game last season.
Keil is flanked by a good group of athletes in classmates Tommy Curtis, Christian Troyer (10 points and 3 assists per game last season) and Zeke Wachtman (6 ppg, 4 rpg last season). Keil and Curtis (6 ppg, 2 apg last season) have committed to play college golf earlier this fall, Keil at NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis and Curtis at Holy Cross College. Wachtman has been one of Lakeland’s top distance runners over the past couple of years.
Junior guard Nate Keil, Ben’s brother, is expected to make bigger contributions after a big offseason.
“Nate has been lighting it up this summer and will help with scoring and rebounding,” Chris Keil said.
“We will have a very good shooting team with four or five guys capable of making four or five threes in a game.”
Lakeland has several underclassmen who could potentially contribute.
The freshman team went 19-0 last season. The leading players from that group are sophomores Chuck Schackow, Justin Carlson and Anthony Khanchareur.
Freshmen who will compete for varsity minutes are Levi Cook, Keyan Arroyo, Kyle Hartsough and Keegan Merrifield. Cook and Arroyo were varsity regulars on the football team this past season. Cook was one of the main receiving targets. Hartsough is the younger brother of leading Lakeland athletes past and present Peyton and Bailey Hartsough.
