GARRETT — Andrew Evertts is not the new coach anymore.
His team isn’t learning everything for the first time.
Garrett’s boys basketball team should benefit on both counts this season.
“It really showed during the summer. They just kind of know what to do now,” Evertts said. “They know the expectations. We got a little more time to work with them than last year. It’s a lot easier being year two.”
The Railroaders have an experienced roster as they try to improve on a 5-18 finish a year ago. They put in the work in the offseason.
“We got into the gym and the weight room a lot,” Evertts said. “The guys were very committed, we had good numbers which is exciting. We played 25 games this summer and we were 14-11. The guys were very competitive.
“It’s summer, so you never know, but we’ll hopefully carry that momentum into the season.”
Evertts thinks the team’s experience together will be apparent.
“It’s just going to look a lot smoother,” he said. “Our guys had to learn a lot last year and I felt they were always thinking before they did stuff. That’s how it looked this summer. It just looked like they knew what they were doing.”
The Railroaders need to help themselves on offense by reducing turnovers. They also hope to shoot a better percentage. Their defense was under pressure much of the time with the difficulty in scoring.
“We had our moments last year. It got better as the year went on but we were turnover-prone at times,” Evertts said. “I’m hoping some of that comes with knowing the offense, knowing the system and having played with each other.
“Shot percentage killed us last year. We just didn’t hit as many shots as we needed to. We spent a lot of time shooting the basketball this summer.”
Garrett will also have to overcome a lack of size, and may push the pace at times.
“We have a lot of 6-2 or 6-3 guards but we don’t have a lot of true post players,” Evertts said. “We’re going to have to rebound the basketball. It’s going to start with that and being a physical team.
“We can play tough, and I think we can get out and run some, too, because we have a lot of athletes and a lot of depth. We really hung our hats on our defense last year, and we’re going to have to get after people defensively, too, especially other teams having more size and being more athletic.”
The program has taken some lumps in recent years. Garrett’s last winning season was in 2013-14.
“We’re pretty optimistic right now,” Evertts said. “Our confidence is really important. It would be nice to pick up a few wins so that our guys feel their hard work is paying off.
“We’ve been focusing with our guys on the tradition of our program. The recent tradition hasn’t been that great but historically we’re a good program. We’ve got to own that this year.”
Evertts hopes a more experienced team can keep its cool when the going gets tough.
“We talked a lot with our guys about composure last year,” he said. “That’s going to be very important. We know we’ve gotten better but we know nothing is going to be easy. We’re in a really tough conference.
“If we have things not going our way, we have to have confidence and we have to have composure. If we can do that and these guys believe in themselves, I think we can surprise some people.”
Good senior leadership is a step in that direction.
“Our success I hope every year will start with our seniors,” Evertts said. “Our seniors were great leaders over the summer.
“All of our guys are committed. We just have to take care of business now.”
