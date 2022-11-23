BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights was one of the most improved basketball teams in the state last season in Delmar Bontrager’s first season at the helm with a 10-win improvement from the 2020-21 campaign.
If there’s more to the areas that grew significantly last year, like defense and role players’ contributions, and if leading players Chase Bachelor and Isaiah Malone raise their games in their senior seasons, the Panthers could compete for championships in the Northeast Corner Conference and in their Class 2A sectional.
“We expect to build on the success and growth we had last year, (also) finishing third in the NECC,” Bontrager said. “Depth looks to be a strength for us... We look to be a much improved perimeter shooting team from a year ago.”
Bontrager helped make the Panthers respectable on defense, taking a similar roster that was out-manned in the 2020-21 season into a team that was capable of stopping people and being tough in tough situations. Heights took almost 15 points off of its defensive average from the 2020-21 season to only allow 52.9 points per game.
The strong 6-foot-4 Bachelor and the 6-7 Malone were big on both ends of the floor last year. Bachelor was picked to the Small School All-State Underclass team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season. He is in his fourth season as a varsity player.
Malone was selected as a Small School All-State Underclass honorable mention after collecting 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots per game last season.
“Both will be tough matchups for opposition all year,” Bontrager said of Bachelor and Malone. “Bachelor has the ability to play the post or the perimeter. He is also a great one-on-one defender. Malone has a 7-foot wingspan. He has added strength and athleticism this season. He has also added perimeter skills to his game to go along with his post game.
Most of the role players around Bachelor and Malone who pitched in last season are back in seniors Leyton Byler, Kamden Leedy and Logan Swygart and junior Matthew Roberts. Heights graduated two guys who stepped up in complementary roles last season in Logan Hamilton and Colton Penick.
Byler is back at point guard. Swygart and Leedy will help the Panthers on the perimeter.
“Leyton is a great defender,” Bontrager said. “Roberts looks to take on a bigger role as a junior.”
Two varsity newcomers expected to contribute are 6-4 junior forward Messiah Solis and 6-2 freshman Cade Bachelor, Chase’s cousin. Bontrager expects Cade Bachelor to be one of the top underclassmen in the area.
“Cade played well with the varsity over the summer,” Bontrager said. “Solis had a great summer, proving to be a key player on the glass and on the defensive end.”
Bontrager believes juniors Hayden Culler and Ethan Day and sophomores Jeremiah Godsey and Lance Speck will help make practices highly competitive on a regular basis for Prairie Heights.
