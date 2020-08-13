KENDALLVILLE — For most teams, it would be difficult to replicate what the East Noble football team did last season. But the Knights believe they have the pieces and the hunger to do it again in 2020.
“We came in during the offseason before all of the COVID stuff and killed it in the weight room. These kids were hungry and they were getting after it. If you look around here at practice, you see it. We’re thick, our kids got bigger, faster and are competitive. We’re really excited about this season,” East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said.
The Knights are coming off a run to the Class 4A State Championship game, where they fell to Evansville Memorial 21-3. They graduated 19 seniors, including KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Bailey Parker.
His replacement will be junior Dalton Stinson, who Amstutz said will be a different type of quarterback than Parker.
“We’re trying to figure out exactly what he is. He had a great offseason. He got bigger and thicker. We’ll see if he can run the ball like Bailey. Can he do some of those things? We know he’s a really good passer. He plays smart in the pocket, throws good balls and doesn’t make a lot of turnovers,” Amstutz said.
Stinson will have a plethora of weapons to throw to, including fellow classmates Nick Munson, Rowan Zolman, Brett Christian, Ethan Nickles and Damien Williams. Senior running back Justin Marcellus also returns to take the pressure off Stinson, and he will be joined by junior Kainon Carico, who played in last year’s state final.
“I really think from a skill perspective, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, linebackers, defensive backs, this is one of the strongest teams I’ve ever coached,” Amstutz said.
Seniors Jacob VanGorder and Cole Shupbach will be leading the East Noble defense once again from their linebacker spots. They both finished with more than 100 tackles last season.
The questions for the Knights come when the focus shifts to the offensive and defensive lines. On the offensive line, only one starter, junior Chris Hood, returns. However, Amstutz believes that if the newcomers buy in, they’ll have success.
“I believe we’ve gotten to a point over the last couple of years that kids understand our system, and if they show and do the things they’re supposed to do, we’re going to be successful,” Amstutz said.
A new addition was made to the East Noble schedule this season and it’s a familiar opponent in NorthWood. The Knights and Panthers have met four times, all in the postseason, since 2013, and NorthWood has won the last three matchups.
“It’s what we want. We want to play the best, and we think there’s a line between being willing to go all over the state and playing the best teams and finding consistent, good competition that is good for your community,” Amstutz said. “When you’re playing Plymouth and NorthWood, you’re within driving distance for your fans, it’s teams that you recognize, play and know and see each other in the playoffs. They’re traditional powers that are going to have big crowds and great atmospheres and just awesome football.”
While last season was a great story, it didn’t end with the typical storybook ending. This year’s team is ready to write a new story that ends differently.
“The kids’ hunger to get on the field and write their own story,” Amstutz said. “Last year was great, but it’s in the past. That was a story that the seniors wrote last year. That was a senior class of guys that stepped up and did something special for this community. These guys have a lot to say, and I hope they get an opportunity to say it.”
