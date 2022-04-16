FORT WAYNE — At the 69th Annual North Side Relays, Angola’s and East Noble’s boys track teams recorded several strong performances in a meet that was filled with track powerhouses in Homestead, Concord and Columbia City, who took each of the top three overall spots.
The Hornets placed seventh with 87 points, just one point behind North Central (Indianapolis), while the Knights finished ninth with 78, also one point behind the team ahead of them in Goshen.
The top individual performer for the Hornets was junior Alex Meyer who finished first in Division 1 and overall at both the long jump (21 feet, 8.50 inches) and the high jump (6-3). Aidan Weiss finished 2nd in Division 2 of high jump at 5-10, losing out on first to a tiebreak.
Rylan Gebhart finished first in Division 2 of the shot put, throwing a distance of 44-5. Teammate Brandon Villafuerte finished third in Division 1 and overall at 47-3.75. Villafuerte also placed 6th in Division 1 of the discus (117-8).
On the track, the 4x100 relay team of Cameron Steury, Zack Buell, Lincoln Schreiber and Gabe Cruz placed second in race “A” with a time of 44.93.
Steury, Buell, Weiss and Meyer ran to second place in race “B” of the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:38.97, while the team of Steury, Schreiber, Cruz and Gavin Willis finished fourth in race “B” of the 4x200 relay (1:36.48).
Cruz added a sixth-place finish in Division 1 of the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.41.
In the distance races, Gavin Hinkley placed fourth in Division 2 of the 1600 (4:51.59) and Alex Burney finished eighth in Division 1 of the 3200 (10:24.79).
The top performer of the day for East Noble was senior Nolan Rhoades, who placed second in Division 1 and overall in the long jump (20-2.50) and third in the high jump (6-2). Rhodes was also sixth in Division 1 of the 110 hurdles (16.57) and was on the fourth-place (45.55) 4x100 team in race “A”, also made up of Nick Klein, Logan Hatton and Lucas Freeze.
The distance medley team of Kayden Fuller, Michael Deetz, Ryker Quake and Drew Sillaway won race “A” in a time of 11:35.11 as the lone victory of the day for the Knights. Sillaway was also fourth in Division 2 of the 3200 with a time of 9:51.12.
Cale Ernsberger placed third in Division 2 of the long jump (18-3.25) and sixth in Division 2 of the 300 hurdles (45 seconds).
Elsewhere in the field, Zack Leighty earned second in Division 2 of the shot put (44-1.75), while Chris Hood and Aidan Sprague earned a pair of fifth-place finishes in Division 1 of their respective events. Hood placed in the discus (129-9) and Sprague placed in the pole vault (11 feet).
Central Noble placed 16th with 26.50 points, with Isaac Clay leading the team with a second-place finish in Division 1 of the discus at 142-2.
The Cougars’ 4x100 relay team finished third in the “A” race with the team of Josh Thompson, Devin Hiestand, Cameron Elias and Ashton Smith running a time of 45.36.
Hiestand was also seventh in Division 2 of the 100 meter dash, running a time of 11.66. Ethan Skinner ran a time of 18.84 in Division 2 of the 110 meter hurdles to finish seventh, and Smith tied for eighth in Division 1 of the long jump (18-0.5).
Carmen Cripe Relays
At Northridge High in Middlebury, Lakeland’s and Westview’s boys and girls teams were in a loaded field.
The meet was scored unlike any other track event, in that the team scoring combined all the individuals from a certain school in each event, which then awarded first place to whichever school scored the most with all of their competitors, then second place the second most, and so on.
Westview’s girls finished seventh with 24 points, while Lakeland placed ninth with 11 points.
In the boys meet, Lakeland finished fifth with 61 points and Westview placed seventh with 42.50.
The girls meet was won by Penn with 96 total points, while Mishawaka won the boys with 99.
The Westview girls were highlighted by Lucy Rensberger’s second-place effort in the discus at 107-4.
Two relay teams added fourth-place finishes, with the 4x400 team of Natalie Privett, Stacy Stutzman, Adelyn Rainsberger and Penelope Eash running a time of 4:35.35, followed by the 800 sprint medley team of Leigha Schrock, Privett, Stutzman and Eash finishing in 2:04.34.
Privett also finished eighth in the 100 hurdles in 18.60 seconds.
Top finishers for the Laker girls were Emma Schiffli, who tied her school record for pole vault at 9 feet to win the event by four inches ahead of second, and Brooklynn Rettig, who tied for fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.
For the Laker boys, Dom Lawrence won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.74 seconds and was on the winning 4x200 relay team that also featured Gonzolo Rubio, Andre Thompson and Owen Troyer, running a time of 1:35.54.
The distance medley team of Luke Yoder, Terrance Blankenship, Zeke Wachtman and Caden Hostetler placed fourth with a time of 20:40.81.
Wyatt Priestley was the other Laker to top the podium for the boys, winning the pole vault by clearing a height of 11 feet.
The Warrior boys were led by Aiden Koehler at the pole vault, who finished in a tie for third at 9-6, Lyndon Miller, who finished in a 6-way tie for fourth at high jump (5-8), and several relay teams.
The 4x800 team of Lyndon Miller, Anthony Sanchez, Adrian Miller and Christian Norwood placed fourth in their race with a time of 9:02.25.
The team of Juraj Hurny, Koehler, Lyndon Miller and Aiden Wisler finished fifth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:47.12, along with Westview’s fifth-place 800 sprint medley team of Chase Miller, Salah Omar, Spencer Conatser and Hurny (1:43.76).
Lyndon Miller, Adrian Miller, Sanchez and Cole Bontrager finished sixth in the distance medley at 21:18.72.
Other top eight finishers for the Warriors included Chad Hershberger in a 3-way tie for fifth at the pole vault (9-0) and Asher Kennedy in a 6-way tie for eighth (8-6).
Heritage Patriot Relays
In Monroeville, DeKalb’s boys team also competed Saturday, taking fourth place in the Patriot Relays at Heritage.
Norwell won with 130 points to 103 for New Haven and 90 for the host Patriots. DeKalb scored 86.
DeKalb took first in the 4x100, 4x1600 relay, the 4x800 relay and the 4,000-meter distance medley relay.
Josiah Vanderhorst threw 121-6 to win the discus and also placed second in the shot put at 42-4 3/4.
Nate Fillenwarth cleared 5-10 and finished second in the high jump. He was third in the long jump at 18-7.
Franklin Central Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile
At Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis Friday evening, Angola junior Gracynn Hinkley finished 12th out of 21 girls in Heat 2 of the mile run for girls.
Hinkley finished in a time of 5 minutes, 30.45 seconds. She was 51st overall out of 79 female milers in the event that brought together the top middle distance runners in the state.
The best time in the girls’ mile came from Huntington North’s Addy Wiley, who won the fast heat in 4:42.67. She was almost 17 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Karina James from Lowell.
