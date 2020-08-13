WATERLOO — DeKalb has been building for the last few years and the 2019 season was supposed to be the year the program finally had a breakout season.
It did to a certain extent, finishing with eight wins, the most in a season since 2002.
Now under first-year head coach Seth Wilcox, the Barons will look to tear down that final wall and be the last one standing.
DeKalb feels like it should be in the mix this season because of the experience it brings back.
“I definitely think with the senior class we have this year, they’ve had a lot of playing time. I’ve been going through and putting some profiles on them. A lot of these guys have played their sophomore year and junior year. They got time when they were young,” Wilcox said.
Seniors Evan Snider, Cory Price, Tanner Jack, Kai Zacharias, Dominic Blevins and Curtis Martin and junior Nathan Williams are all players who have been on the field on Friday nights quite a bit the last few seasons.
Price will be the starting quarterback this season after waiting behind Kyle Dunham and Evan Eshbach the last two years.
“He’s paid his time behind a couple of really good quarterbacks,” Wilcox said. “I think he’s due for a breakout season.
Wilcox added, “The past couple of years we’ve seen that he can run the ball. That’s how he’s been primarily used. But we’ve been working a lot on throwing, throwing motion, pass routes, defensive recognition and I think that’s where he’s going to surprise some people.”
The Barons have a different plan this season in the way they get Jack the ball. He’ll be lined up as a slotback more often this season and will have Martin in the backfield lined up next to Price.
DeKalb has faced some stacked boxes the past couple of years because of its successful running game. Wilcox is determined to make the passing game more of a threat this year.
“We’re going to spread the ball out a little bit more this year. It’s going to be a heavy pass-run combination. In the past, we’ve been super run heavy. We’re hoping to throw the ball a little bit more this year,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said a factor in switching up the offense is having players like Williams, Snider and Zacharias in their senior year. They’re more experienced receivers and can handle more of a responsibility in the offense.
Because of the shortened summer, Wilcox said this year’s defense will look similar to last season’s unit.
Wilcox said the conversation among his players is to win a Northeast 8 Conference title and a sectional championship.
“That’s a good attitude to have. From what we’ve seen so far, we’ve got a really good team. I think those are realistic expectations,” Wilcox said. “Obviously, you can’t talk about a conference championship until you beat East Noble and Leo, which we haven’t been able to do.”
Wilcox also mentioned New Haven, Norwell and Columbia City as teams that will be formidable opponents in the NE8 this season.
The Barons are inching closer and closer to the top. Is 2020 the season when they finally find themselves there?
