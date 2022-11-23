CHURUBUSCO — To say 2021-22 was a rebuilding year for the Churubusco High School boys basketball team in 2021-22 would be quite an understatement.
The Eagles went from 21-5, a Class 2A Sectional 35 championship and trip to the regional finals to 3-20 a year ago (2-9 Northeast Corner Conference). Churubusco fell in the first round of the sectional, 71-55 to a Central Noble squad led by Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian. The Cougars went on to be the Class 2A state runners-up.
Churubusco also got a new coach, as Shannon Beard replaced Chris Paul.
As Beard prepares for his second season coaching the ‘Busco boys, he likes what he sees. The Eagles officially began practice on Nov. 7.
Andrew Rapp is settling into his role as the Eagles’ only senior.
“There’s going to be a big leadership role to fill, but I’m excited to do that,” Rapp said. “We’re looking forward to a really good year. It’s going to be fun.”
As a senior, Rapp knows he has to set the tone, and as it’s his final year in an Eagle uniform, he knows it’s go time.
“We have a lot of younger guys coming up, and they’re going to rely on us older players,” Rapp said. “We’re going to go hard.”
Guard Caden Ummel, meanwhile, just got into a few games at the end of last year as a sophomore and is hungry for more. He expects to be the Eagles’ point guard this season.
“I’ll be the guy bringing the ball up the floor,” Ummel said. “I want to score, but I want to get everyone involved.”
Coming off a 3-20 record, Beard and his players know there’s much room for improvement. Ummel said that’s going to start with defense.
“We’ve got some nice traps we’re working on, and hopefully that will help us get turnovers, points in transition and win some games,” Ummel said.
Churubusco opens the 2022-23 season tonight at home against Adams Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.