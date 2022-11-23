ALBION — The last losing team the Central Noble girls basketball team had was the 2014-15 season in which the Cougars went 5-18 in Josh Treesh’s first year in his second stint for the team.
In fact, the last time a Central Noble girls basketball coach had a winning season in his or hers first year was Bert McLaughlin in 2002-03.
Now, with Treesh’s departure and Sam Malcolm’s entry into the helm, Malcolm hopes to not repeat the same his last four predecessors have done.
He hardly has his work cut out for him as the Cougars only lose two players from last year’s 13-9 team, Ashleigh Gray (28.4 minutes, 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season) to graduation, and Ella Zolman.
Seven letterwinners and 11 total players return for Central Noble, with 94% of their scoring coming back.
Despite the lone graduation of Gray, the Cougars are still fairly young, with just three seniors and three juniors making up the upperclassmen.
Senior point guard Madison Vice returns as Central Noble’s leader in nearly every category last season, having averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and three steals per game.
Senior guard and forward Meghan Kiebel will also be a big contributor for the Cougars after finishing second in most categories last year. She recorded 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game a year ago.
The Cougars also bring back letterwinners in senior Abby Hile (4.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.9 spg), junior Kyleigh Egolf (2.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg), junior Courtney Gray (2.3 ppg), sophomore Kierra Bolen (1.6 ppg, 1 rpg) and sophomore Kennedy Vice (1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg).
Along with Malcolm comes his daughter Makenna, a Garrett transfer who became an important facet on the Railroaders’ semi-state starting five after Taylor Gerke got injured last December. The junior averaged 1.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, one steal and 0.5 assists per game during her time with the Railroaders last season.
Six-foot freshman Grace Swank is another newcomer expected to make an impact from the power forward and center positions. Classmates Katie Forker, Abby Pliett and Whitney Replogle also join the team for the 2022-23 campaign.
Sophomores Megan Carnahan, Taylor Custer, Avery Deter and Meredith Targgart round out the roster for Central Noble.
“The girls are working hard and have embraced the challenge of change and new things,” Malcolm said. “We hope to compete with the best teams in the NECC and our sectional.”
Central Noble’s schedule this year is exactly the same as last’s, except for one addition, an away game at South Adams, the team that ended the season for the Cougars last year in the sectional, on Dec. 30.
The Cougars opened their season with a 46-39 victory over Bishop Luers on Nov. 5 as Malcolm picked up his first win of his head coaching career.
