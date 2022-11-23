EMMA — The Westview girls basketball team improved slightly last season from its 3-20 record in Ryan Yoder’s first year as head coach, but not by much.
The Warriors were 6-17 overall and only defeated West Noble in Northeast Corner Conference play to tie the Chargers at the bottom of the conference.
But with who the Warriors return, Yoder said that he believes his team should be able to compete in the top half of the conference.
“I’m not sure if we’re quite ready yet for those teams at the top to consistently get those wins, but I think our defense is strong enough, and we have a few more pieces that can score,” Yoder said.
Allie Springer, Alexys Antal and Hailey Miller have graduated from last year’s squad, though seniors Andrea Miller, Sara Lapp and Kam Miller and junior Hope Bortner return to help the Warriors retain much needed experience.
Other returning letterwinners are junior Audrey Taylor and sophomore Morgan Riegsecker.
Mykayla Mast, a 5-foot-10 guard, is the key newcomer for the Warriors, after she scored 10 points to be the team’s second top scorer, pulled down three rebounds, and recorded a block in her career opener against East Noble on Nov. 5.
JJ Whetstone and Janissa Lehman are the other freshmen on the varsity roster and two sophomores, Karis Weinberg and Shanna Miller, round out the team.
“Last year, a lot of it just relied on Hope to score, and now we got other people,” Yoder said. “In our scrimmage against South Bend Clay, we had five girls in double figures, which was exciting, but now we got to be able to translate that into games and make adjustments in games. That’s what a lot of these younger girls are trying to learn and how to deal with that.”
He continued, “We should be able to have multiple girls capable of scoring the ball on any given night, which will help us tremendously on the offensive end of the floor.”
While Yoder trusts in the offense, he said one of the keys for Westview being successful this year will depend on the team’s commitment to the defensive end of the floor to fill the holes left by his three graduating seniors.
“Once we can get this year’s group of girls to begin to fill these roles, we will start making strides in the right direction,” Yoder said.
The Warriors began the season with a 53-37 loss to the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.