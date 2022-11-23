FREMONT — There’s a lot of familiar faces back in Fremont’s boys basketball program, including guys who have been around for a decent while who will finally get a varsity opportunity.
But there is a lot of change the Eagles (17-9 last season, including 7-4 Northeast Corner Conference) has to overcome, including the graduation loss of three key players who led them to back-to-back Class 1A sectional championships in Logan Brace, Gabel Pentecost and Ethan Bock.
Brace is now playing basketball at Manchester University, and Pentecost is playing baseball at Taylor.
“Losing that leadership is what will hurt the most,” third-year Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “We have to look and see who will fill it.
“Not having Justin Bock and Neal Frantz on the bench will be different. They were big pieces in what we did.”
Former Fremont track and cross country coach Tanner Wall was promoted from within to be the varsity assistant coach. Former Eagle basketball standout Tyler Jenkins is a volunteer assistant coach. Terry Bontrager is back as the junior varsity coach.
Senior Ethan Bontrager, Terry’s son, junior point guard Corbin Beeman and junior swingman Brody Foulk are the only players in the program with significant varsity experience.
Like Brace, Pentecost and Bock, Ethan Bontrager barely ever left the floor last season and averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 54.2% from the field, including just under 40% from three-point range.
“Scoop (Ethan Bontrager) leads by example and is not going to get rattled,” Stuckey said. “Beeman is fiery. He’s a kid who really wants it. Brody is really a high-level thinker.
“Our biggest strength is the basketball IQ of our guys,” the coach continued. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who are just hungry. I kind of feel like they fit my personality with that chip on my shoulder.”
Junior Connor Slee and senior Brogan Blue will take on consistent varsity roles for the first time.
Slee had 14 points as a freshman in Fremont’s first-round NECC Tournament win over Garrett as the Eagles were hit hard by COVID-19 quarantine. Slee barely saw varsity minutes last season.
“Connor is the best pure shooter I’ve ever coached. He gets his shot off so quickly,” Stuckey said. “He worked really hard to get in shape. He’s been relentless.
“Brogan will play wherever you need him to play. His motor is always running.”
Junior Gage Cope and sophomore Cayden Hufnagle, Colten Guthrie and Bryce Parnin will also compete for varsity minutes.
“It’s not a talent issue,” Stuckey said. “Can we get minds where they are needed to be? Can we get five guys to be on the same page?
“Our defense revolves around rebounding. I’ve gotten on Scoop about it. Gage can rebound and block shots. We have guys that will be coming after each other. We want to bring guys up and they will bring others along with them.”
Fremont switched holiday tournaments, leaving North Central (Ohio) and heading to East Noble. The Eagles will play John Glenn in the semifinal game in the Big Blue Pit on Dec. 27.
