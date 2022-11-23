AUBURN — A good summer and a year under his belt have Lakewood Park Christian coach Tim Voss feeling good about his second season leading the Panthers.
“It’s great,” Voss said. “Any first-year coach who moves on to the second year, it’s a big step forward.
“We had a lot of guys come out to our shootouts and open gyms. We pretty much always had five-on-five. It was a great experience for our guys and our coaching staff as well just to continue to bond.”
The Panthers have a strong veteran group back from last year’s 4-19 club. Some good tools are there for their quest to make some noise come sectional time.
“You hate to say who your starting lineup is right away, but we have a pretty good feel for it,” Voss said. “We have four seniors who we’re really looking to contribute in a large way, and a junior, (6-foot-7) Mason Jolloff.
“He’s put in a lot of work in in the summer, playing AAU ball and going to all the shootouts with our other guys. We’re really excited with how serious they’re taking it, and passion’s a big part of it, too. These guys are passionate about the game.”
Voss and his staff are stressing rebounding, and giving opponents one shot at the basket and no more. Second-chance points were a problem for last year’s Panthers.
“That was hurting us last year. The possession battle was almost always in favor of the other team,” Voss said. “We cleaned up things we could control, like turnovers. We averaged 23 at the beginning of the year, and the whole second half of the season, we were at eight turnovers or less.
“That was good, but rebounding the basketball we were low. We saw in the shootouts we were rebounding really strong, so that’s going to be a noticeable change. That was a weakness that we’re hoping to make a strength this year.”
The mental approach will be the key to turning things around on the defensive glass, Voss believes. Logan Parrett, a senior transfer from Carroll, is expected to help.
“A big part of defense and rebounding is the mindset,” Voss said. “Obviously the fundamentals and basics are important, but you’ve got to have an attitude with that. Logan Parrett brings that and a lot of our other guys (do also).
“Logan Gingerich coming up from the JV team is a natural rebounder. Mason Jolloff is big and being around that culture and that mindset has helped him. Cam Hindle and Mason Posey, they return as our leading rebounders (and top scorers from last year).”
Voss feels the Panthers have the makings of a strong defensive club.
“You’ve got to guard your guy for two dribbles. If you can’t you’re going to be in trouble,” Voss said. “We don’t want to oversell things, but from what we’ve seen in the summer and the shootouts they’re doing a good job of matching the speed a lot of times with the other team’s offense.
“A lot of coaching, a lot of stuff we’ve got to work on, but we’ve got a lot of the tools we want to get ready by March. It might be messy at first but getting ready for sectional has got to start on defense first.”
Being tough inside is also a key to Lakewood Park’s offense.
“In a perfect world what we want to do is inside-out basketball and winning the paint battle,” Voss said. “On defense, keep them out of the paint and on offense, we want to get in there. When they do collapse on defense, it’s kicking out for rhythm and inside-out threes.
“It’s making sure our guys are working on it, and learning the patience and trusting each other to pass up good shots for great shots, and understanding that part of basketball. We don’t want them getting too excited too quickly and taking quick jumpers and wasting possessions. It’s a process, and last year we got better and better at it. Hopefully we start out the year strong, and understanding that identity about our team is being patient and winning the paint battle.”
Steady improvement with March as the goal is the mindset for the Panthers.
“Chemistry-wise, this team is great. We’ve got a lot of humble, kind guys,” Voss said. “They love the game all the way through. One of the big things we have to work on is communication. It’s natural that these guys can kind of get on their own island. We’re working on talking and trusting each other and we would love to see that continue to develop.
“We have a lot of the tools we need to win a sectional championship. It’s the complete buy-in from the guys, which we think we have. We’ve just got to get better each game and we’re excited about the opportunity.”
