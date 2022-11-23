HAMILTON — Hamilton’s boys basketball team is getting right back on the horse.
After laboring through a winless season with a roster that included several freshmen, the Marines are paying the price to be better in the second season for coach Jeremy Banks.
“The kids put in some hard work over the summer,” Banks said. “The kids have worked hard in the weight program and are getting themselves physically fit. They’re ready to go.”
Banks feels going through last season will make his team stronger.
“We gained a lot of experience last year,” he said. “A lot of bumps and bruises, but they learned a lot. Every game we walked away from was a learning experience. Coming back for their sophomore year they’re hungry.
“We’re going to put the chip on our shoulder and want to get better, and just compete at a new level.”
To do that will take improvement in many areas, Banks said, including “taking care of the basketball and holding each other accountable on the defensive end.”
The Marines plan on being tough to play against.
“We’re going to be tough and strong,” Banks said. “A lot of people are looking past us. It’s kind of a good position to be in. We can come in and shock some people.
“We’re going to get up tight, and get up close and personal on the defensive end. We’ll play man and maybe a little zone. We’ve been doing man principles.”
Hamilton hopes to have a better inside presence with sophomore Dylan Holiday, who has grown taller and stronger.
“He’s ready,” Banks said. “He’s pushing and pushing. He wants to be one of the best bigs to come out of here in a long time. He’s definitely going to be a force. I put the challenge to him and he’s meeting the challenge head on.”
Hopefully, the Marines can work inside-out on offense.
“That’s our goal, to get the ball inside more instead of just keeping everything around the perimeter. Last year was difficult with the inexperience of a lot of freshmen,” Banks said.
The Marines will look to senior Ryan Cool for leadership.
“He knew coming in we were young again,” Banks said. “These guys are a year older and have developed a great chemistry with each other. Just to keep the morale and the chemistry is most important.
“It was unfortunate the turmoil we had last year but it was a huge learning curve for these guys. With the numbers we’ve got, we did what we could do. I don’t discredit the guys at all for the effort they gave. They played ‘til the final buzzer every single game. I couldn’t ask anything more.”
The Marines are ready for the new season.
“The excitement through the school, the fans and community is overwhelming. We’re ready to bring back Marine pride,” Banks said. “All the programs as a whole, from volleyball to softball and baseball, we’re all looking for the big turnaround.
“We can feel the culture changing, and it’s a great feeling.”
