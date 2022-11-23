LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s girls basketball team brings back one of the better 1-2 punches in the senior guards Peyton Hartsough and Faith Riehl. But they will need help if the Lakers want to be one of the better teams in the Northeast Corner Conference and a major sectional factor in February.
“We will look similar to the team last year,” third-year Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “We have three returning starters and leaders in seniors Peyton Hartsough, Faith Riehl and Alivia Rasler. We will have to look at a lot of role players to play big roles this season. We may have some underclassmen play significant minutes.”
The Lakers were 11-12 last season, including 4-6 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Hartsough has done a lot of everything from the point for Lakeland and has begun her fourth varsity season. She has committed to playing basketball at NAIA Huntington University, and averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
The 5-foot-9 Riehl has also been very impactful for the Lakers, averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest last season. But she has been unable to finish the last two seasons because two torn anterior cruciate ligaments in her knees.
Rasler is an athletic role player who can do a lot of things well, including slash to the basket, defend and rebound. She averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season.
Lakeland needs more than those three to get to where it wants to go. It would probably like to have a couple players like the graduated Kayla Poole, who averaged 7.7 points and 4.8 boards per game last season after not playing basketball for two years.
Junior Takya Wallace, senior Grace Iddings and sophomore Cara Schackow will help the Lakers inside. Wallace has taken on a varsity role from the start after grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game last season. She became more of a varsity contributor in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.
Junior forward Jadon Moore and freshmen Katelyn Ryan and Dulce Canedo will also vie for varsity minutes. Ryan can play inside and out, and Canedo is a point guard.
