AUBURN — Some key players were lost for the Lakewood Park Christian girls, but second-year coach Jared Estep still sees positive signs as the new season begins.
The Panthers competed in a shootout at Garrett over the summer and have good numbers. They also have a year of experience with Estep at the helm.
“We won a couple of games the first day (of the shootout). The second day we were pretty gassed, but getting that experience set us up pretty good for the fall,” Estep said.
“Practices are running smoother now that the girls know how things are done in the offense that I run.”
Rebounding and defense are two areas the Panthers are looking at in order to improve on last season’s 9-13 finish. They will have to compensate for a lack of size in both of those areas.
“We got after it pretty good on defense with man-to-man last year, but this year, we might have to pack it in, rotate, and make sure we communicate to keep people out of the lane,” Estep said. “We’re fairly quick, we just don’t have a lot of size.”
Toughness on the boards will also be a key.
“It will take some toughness and working together,” Estep said. “We’ve got to get up into people and push them around, and go for the ball and fight for it.”
Offensively, the Panthers return their top scorer in Ava McGrade.
“A year under her belt will help, and a year of running our offense will help all of them,” Estep said.
Jade Carnahan hopes to provide another offensive threat.
“We’ll need those two to step up and be aggressive, and score the basketball,” Estep said.
The Panthers had big problems with COVID last season, and hope to stay healthy this year.
“We’ll need to rebound, take care of the ball and hopefully have some fun,” Estep said.
