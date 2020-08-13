LAGRANGE — The COVID-19 pandemic has made a coaching transition more difficult over the past few months. But Ryan O’Shea has kept things simple to place his stamp on Lakeland Laker football and likes what he is working with.
“We have a lot of talent, and we’re in the process of developing that. I feel we are pretty good and we can do some stuff,” O’Shea said. “We’re in a good conference and we can be right up there.
“First of all, you have to have a championship mentality on and off the field. You get that ingrained and do that, all goals can be accomplished and there are seriously no limits.”
O’Shea met with the Lakers for the first time on March 17. He has held Monday Night Football Zoom sessions online with his players throughout the COVID-19 lockdown and met with them as a team for the second time on July 6, the first day of phase 1 where high school athletes returned to practice and condition with coaches in accordance with Indiana Department of Education guidelines.
The coaching staff is rather compact as O’Shea has only four assistants. Two guys return from Keith Thompson’s staff in Morgan Moore and Seth Cowley. Moore is the defensive coordinator and Cowley is the line coach. Jason Schackow, a Lakeland assistant principal, is back coaching football. Trent Cowley, Seth’s brother, moves up to the high school program after coaching the Laker eighth grade gridders.
“We’re making it as simple as we can. We’re basically getting back to basics,” O’Shea said. “It’s a testament to our kids that they are doing really well and doing an excellent job responding to the teaching of our schemes and culture.
“Defensively, we want to be fast and play with passion,” he added. “The biggest thing on offense is that we want to take what the defense gives us.”
O’Shea wants to be balanced offensively between the run and the pass and in terms of spreading the ball around in its three-receiver look. He will have a returning starter at quarterback in senior Colton Isaacs, but he is making a transition as the Lakers were heavily run-oriented under Thompson.
Isaacs completed 46% of his passes (51-111) for 567 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions last season.
“Colton is a coach’s kid and embraces the freedom we are giving him,” O’Shea said.
Among the weapons Isaacs will have will be senior tight end-wingback Bryce Alleshouse, junior receiver Mark Berlew and a newcomer known for his basketball prowess in 6-foot-5 senior Brayden Bontrager.
Lakeland (2-8, 1-3 Northeast Corner Conference Big School division, in 2019) will have some experienced beef up front on both sides of the ball, led by seniors Miguel Delapaz and Jaron Fry.
“Miggy is a stud,” O’Shea said. “He’s improved offensively. He’s quicker and more confident.”
Junior Jensen Miller is back at center, and senior Marcus Randol will move from tight end to one of the offensive guard spots.
The Lakers will run a 3-4 defense, which was the defense Lafayette Central Catholic ran when O’Shea was an assistant for his father Kevin as the Knights won a couple of Class 1A state championships in the mid-2010s.
Alleshouse will anchor the defense as one of the inside linebackers. Ryan O’Shea likes the potential in a young secondary, which will include Isaacs and sophomore Khamron Malaivanh at safeties and sophomore Deion Marshall as one of the cornerbacks.
“We have to focus on us getting better every single week,” O’Shea said. “We have to do what we do the right way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.