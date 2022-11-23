HAMILTON — The quest continues for Hamilton girls basketball.
Third-year coach Andrew Baker and his staff hope the Marines can keep working to get better day by day.
“The goal is to be competitive,” Baker said.
The Marines have an experienced group of players returning from last year’s 1-13 team. They made the commitment over the summer, Baker believes.
“We had a great summer,” Baker said. “We were in a summer league in Hicksville (Ohio). We are stronger. The girls have put in a lot of work in the weight room.”
Hamilton is strong in the senior and sophomore classes, Baker feels. Junior Jasmine Schiek, the club’s leading scorer a year ago, is back. Alicia Vereda, an exchange student from Spain, may also provide a spark.
Mental toughness will be a key for this year’s team, especially on defense.
“We’d like to increase our defensive pressure along with improving our offensive production,” Baker said. “We need to cut down on turnovers and make smarter decisions with the ball.”
Hamilton also hopes to have players in positions where they will be able to succeed.
“We’re leaning heavy on our strengths and utilizing them, and coming together as a team,” Baker said.
Baker has a committed group with enthusiasm about playing.
“They’re working hard,” he said. “We want the girls to push each other to get better. We want them to celebrate each other’s successes.”
