ANGOLA — Angola’s girls basketball team brings back much of its rotation from last season. That experience should overcome the graduation loss of the Hornets’ best player from last year, Lauren Leach.
Leach is playing at defending NCAA Division III national champion Hope. The Hornets (15-10 last season) had their ups and downs playing without Leach, who was hobbled by a knee injury for much of last season and often attempted to play through it.
Seniors Jaelyn Fee (6.1 points, 37 three-pointers made and 1.8 rebounds per game last season) and Tyrah Stillman (4.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 steals per game), juniors Kylie Caswell (8.3 ppg, 3 spg, 2.8 rpg, 2.5 assists per game), Leah Snyder (6 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and Macy Oberlin (3.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 blocked shots per game); and sophomore Lexi Stillman (6.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 spg, 1.7 apg) are important players returning for Angola.
“The one big thing we’ve done is empower the girls,” third-year Angola coach Nick Burlingame said at the Northeast Indiana High School Basketball Media Day on Oct. 26 at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne. “We want them to take ownership of this team and feel more confident in talking.
“Kylie Caswell has stepped up her leadership. She has become a more vocal leader.”
Caswell will continue to be a scrappy player, and her shot has improved. Oberlin started this season healthy after dealing with knee issues last season.
“I’m really excited to see Oberlin play,” Burlingame said.
Lexi Stillman is coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees. She will be back at some point this season.
Fee is known for her perimeter shooting, but has grown in other areas of her game. Snyder is an undersized player in the post, but is one of the best rebounders in the area. Tyrah Stillman is a versatile player coming off of being a nice role player for the powerful Angola volleyball team that went 31-1 and won a Class 3A sectional title.
Sophomore forwards Ava Rinard and Bailey Holman are long, athletic players who are also expected to contribute.
Burlingame expects to compete in the NECC and in his team’s balanced 3A sectional. “There’s a lot of parity,” he said. “I like the opportunities we have.”
