BRUSHY PRAIRIE – The Prairie Heights girls basketball team is pretty much starting over this season.
The Panthers graduated four players from a team that went 11-11 last season, including 6-4 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Among the graduated were top guard Alayna Boots and forward Kennedy Kugler.
Trevyn Terry is not playing in her senior season and will focus athletically on volleyball in college.
The only returning varsity players are seniors Kylee Leland and Lilli Howe. Leland played a bit as a backup point guard last season, and Howe saw less time on the floor than Leland did.
Third-year Panther coach Bill Morr has 13 girls in the program, and eight of them will be on the varsity. Efforts will be made to play some junior varsity games.
“We are a young team with minimal varsity experience,” Morr said. “Both Kylee and Lilli will bring us senior leadership. All of our newcomers were part of our junior varsity team last year, so they have been together and know each other well. That will help as we get acclimated to the varsity game.”
The rest of the varsity roster will include juniors Ava Boots, Breonna Glasgo, McKinlee Kain and Sarah Wiley; and sophomores Emily McCrea and Olivia Boots. Glasgo has been a regular in varsity track and field and cross country. McCrea developed into a very dependable pitcher for the Panther varsity softball team as a freshman last spring.
“I expect all eight players to contribute and I look forward to seeing their games evolve this season with experience,” Morr said.
“They have worked hard this summer and I look forward to a team that will work hard and compete well this winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.