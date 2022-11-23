WATERLOO — Coach Noah Stuckey liked what he saw from his DeKalb girls basketball team in its season opener.
“We came out firing. We had a lot of energy and defensively we were flying all over the place,” he said. “It was fun to watch. We forced a lot of turnovers and turned a lot of those turnovers into points.”
Stuckey hopes he’ll see more of what he saw in the blowout win at Heritage on Nov. 1, and feels he’ll have more personnel at his disposal. The Barons played five players or six at most in many of their games a year ago when they went 9-14.
“Over the summer we developed the first few subs,” Stuckey said. “When they come in it’s not a loss in terms of knowing what to do and knowing where to go. They’re strong and athletic kids.
“When (a player gets in foul trouble) we can go to them, and we can feel comfortable taking them off the floor. We know they’re going to get after it.”
The energy on defense will hopefully lead to some easy points, Stuckey believes.
“Last year we really started pressing and putting some pressure on,” he said. “We can turn those turnovers into points. We made a focus of that this summer and in the first couple of weeks of practice.
“We’re going to force turnovers and we have to make sure we turn those turnovers into points and not waste the possession.”
DeKalb is led by three seniors who are in their fourth year on the varsity: Lillie Cone, Delaney Cox and Elizabeth Martin. Senior Evie Pepple became a starter last season and sophomore Ashley Cox started as a freshman last season. Another senior, Amanda Day, has logged plenty of varsity minutes.
At 5-foot-11, Day represents the only size for the Barons. But what they don’t have in height, they’ll make up for in saavy, Stuckey feels.
“They’re small but they’re feisty,” the coach said. “They’re quick, they know where to be and they know all those little details that will help them be successful.
“We have three of them that have played four years of varsity basketball. It’s good to have that knowledge of what’s happening. They know the physicality and what it’s going to take.”
Stuckey hopes opponents’ turnovers won’t be the only source of offense.
“We’re always looking to be more efficient in our half-court offense,” he said. “We changed our offense last year to a five outside. We added more layers in the summer and added more layers in the fall.
“They’re starting to understand the reads. They’re quicker reads so we get to the basket a little quicker and easier.”
Execution will also be a big key.
“We have to consistently find good shots,” Stuckey said. “Sometimes in the half-court we took a good shot last year, we just weren’t knocking them down.”
