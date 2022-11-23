WATERLOO — One year in as DeKalb boys basketball coach, Marty Beasley has a better idea of the hand he’s been dealt.
Having guided the Barons to a 10-13 record in his first season, Beasley knows what to expect from the players he has.
“We know the kids better as a coaching staff,” he said. “We know more what they can do and more what they can’t do. Last year we were going into it with hopes that kids could do certain things.
“We’re going to try to change some things to get them in positions where they can succeed with what their skill set is. That’s what we’re hoping.”
Beasley sees some possible versatility in the DeKalb lineup.
“I like our guys we have coming back,” he said. “We’ve got a number of guys that can play multiple positions which is good because we’re not very big.
“It’s going to come down to how well we shoot it. We did not shoot it well last year. We’ve got to shoot it better, and the only way you can shoot it better is to get more shots. We’ve been harping to our guys to find time to get more shots up. Hopefully we’re able to make more and score more points.
“Taking care of the basketball, getting shots, making shots has to be our priority,” Beasley added.
The Barons were in position to win more games last season, but those got away at the end.
“We’ll be better at decision-making hopefully, and toughness and concentration. We’ve got to have leadership,” Beasley said.
He hopes the players returning with experience can step up to become vocal leaders.
“Today everybody wants to be leaders by example. That’s good, but we need people to be vocal leaders, too,” Beasley said. “They need to get people organized and get people set up… I believe that quiet players are losing players. If you’re willing to be quiet you’re willing to lose.
“We’ve got to get kids who want to step up and constantly communicate in drills, in practice, outside of practice, in the locker room, on game night. We need guys willing to step over that comfort level and start leading us better from a vocal standpoint.”
DeKalb has some talented younger classes on the way. How much those players can contribute this season is still an unknown.
“I never want to say a younger kid is going to play right away,” Beasley said. “You’ve got the speed of the game. Strength becomes an issue. Are they strong enough? Not just ability, but strategy and scouting come into play. Sometimes kids struggle with that.
“We’ve got young kids who are very talented. They’re going to be good players for us. They could figure in this year. You just don’t know until you get them all playing together and see where they’re at.”
Beasley was happy with his team’s effort over the summer. He hopes the Barons will keep working to be tougher to play against.
“We had a better summer than we did the first summer,” he said. “We had very good attendance. They were committed to coming in and working out. We’ve got to get that next level of being committed on your own. Do stuff on your own outside of what we do. Hopefully we can get that.
“They’re good kids. I like them. We need to find a little more grit, a little more toughness, effort level. Attitude-wise ‘I’m not going to be denied. We’re going to get this done together.’ ”
