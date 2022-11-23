ANGOLA — Angola’s boys basketball team will be playing with a chip on its shoulder this season after a 7-16 campaign a season ago.
“I’m excited to see this group go out and prove something,” third-year Hornet coach Brandon Appleton said.
The Hornets were 5-6 in the Northeast Corner Conference last season. They lost close games to top tier NECC teams in Eastside and Fairfield. But AHS only had one win against a non-NECC school, and that was over a Concord team that finished with a winning record.
The Hornets’ non-conference schedule has not changed and will still be challenging. Much of the non-league schedule is a mix of Northeast 8 and Northern Lakes competition with a couple of exceptions like Woodlan and Concordia.
Returning to lead Angola are guards Dane Lantz, a junior, and Landon Herbert, a senior. Both guys were All-NECC honorable mentions last season. Lantz was also a KPC Media Group All-Area honorable mention last season.
Lantz averaged 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game and made 33% of his three-point shots (52-156) last season.
Herbert shot 45% from the field (59-130) last season, including 43% from beyond the arc (30-69), and made 78% of his free throws (36-46). He had 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last season.
Also returning are senior guard Tyler Call (5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season), junior guard Cameron McGee (4.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and junior forward Lane King. The 6-foot-4 King was productive as a freshman when given the varsity opportunity two seasons ago, but missed last season due to injury. His inside presence will be important on a team loaded with guards.
Appleton said at the Northeast Indiana High School Basketball Media Day in Fort Wayne on Oct. 26 that he received good reports from doctors on Call and King after their football seasons just concluded.
Senior guard Andre Tagliaferri, another top football player for the Hornets, is also expected to contribute after giving basketball a try briefly last season.
Another key newcomer for Angola is junior guard Micah Steury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.