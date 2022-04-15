ANGOLA — With rain postponing two previous matches in what would have been home openers, the Angola girls tennis team were finally able to play on their home courts Friday afternoon against Leo.
Before rain again cut short the final match of the night, the Hornets picked up victories in both of the doubles matches and No. 3 singles to defeat the Lions 3-1.
“Credit to a tough Leo team,” Hornets coach Nick Burlingame said. “Especially at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. You can tell that they’ve they’ve worked hard to improve over the last year, but I’m super proud of our girls. We didn’t really get an opportunity to hit at all the last couple of days as we’ve had some bad luck with the weather, so it’s nice to be able to get out here and play.”
The No. 2 doubles team of senior Kaylee Wise and Alli Christman first defeated Leo’s Sally Kissner and Maddi Lomont 6-3, 6-0 to give the Hornets the first point of the match.
Next, the Angola’s No. 1 doubles team of sisters Brea and Ava Harris beat the Lions team of Bella Bonecutter and Carys Merkler 6-1, 6-4 to give the Hornets an early 2-0 advantage.
“I thought our doubles set the pace for us,” Burlingame said. “Our 1 and 2 (doubles) just did an excellent job of coming out and kind of setting the tone early. I think we’re very confident with the two teams that we have, but we just tell them that every day is a competition and nobody’s set in stone, so you need to go out and earn your spot each and every day.”
That score quickly became 3-0 in favor of the Hornets after junior Mckenna Powers was the lone Angola representative at singles to win her match, defeating Leo’s Leah Marquardt 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Leo took a point back at No. 1 singles when junior Molli Runestead defeated Angola’s top player in Elina Locane by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
The final match at No. 2 singles between Angola senior Ellie Aldred and Leo sophomore Faith Brandenberger was stopped in the middle of the second set with Aldred leading 7-5, 4-2 with her serving. Due to it being a nonconference match, it is unlikely the match will be made up.
“Super proud of Mckenna Powers,” Burlingame said. “I thought she did an excellent job at three singles. Obviously we have some work to do at our one and two but (Leo) has tough players and I thought it was a good test for us early in the season.”
Angola (2-0) will head to Warsaw to play in the Tiger Tournament today starting at 9 a.m.
