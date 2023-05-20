ANGOLA — Angola was pretty close to winning its larger boys track meets all season.
Then the Hornets got into a meet they were used to winning.
What coach Mark Cockroft said they needed to do, they did, and they cruised to their third consecutive sectional championship on their home track Thursday night.
The Hornets racked up 114 points. DeKalb was the best of the rest with 86, two better than third-place Lakeland.
“We’ve been so close this year,” Cockroft said. “We were third at North Side, third at Goshen, tied for second at East Noble, we were second last week (in the Northeast Corner Conference Meet) to Churubusco. It was time for us to break through and we did. I’m very happy for the kids.
“Distance kids did a great job. Field events, we told them we need to be up by 20 coming onto the track. The sprinters worked really hard. It was a team performance all the way through.”
The Hornets will take a large contingent to next Thursday’s regional meet at Carroll. The top three finishers in each event qualified for the next round of the state tournament.
“It’s always better when you get to take a bus instead of a car. We get to take a bus to the regional,” Cockroft said.
Senior Alex Meyer had a monster night for the Hornets, winning the high jump at 6-9 (he missed three tries at 7 feet) and repeating as sectional champ in the long jump at 23-5.
“What do you say about Alex Meyer?” Cockroft said. “School record in the long jump and it may have been a sectional record. He tied his PR in the high jump and that was a sectional record. Those records have been around a long time. He was simply outstanding.”
Another athlete with a big performance was Eastside junior Dane Sebert, who repeated as sectional discus champ at 170-10 and also won the shot put with a PR of 59-9.
“I started out with a scratch,” Sebert said. “Then I had 55 and 56, those were good starting marks. Then I had about a 20-minute wait.
“I wound up throwing 59-9, and then had a big scratch that would have been 60.”
The fans got a bang out of Sebert’s three throws in the finals which all slammed against the metal barrier surrounding the shot put area.
“Discus wasn’t bad, shot was a really good night. It feels good,” Sebert said, noting that he’s improved 17 feet in the shot put since his freshman year, when he did not place at sectional.
Central Noble also had a double champ with junior Cameron Elias taking both the 100 (11.19) and 200 (22.82).
West Noble’s Grant Flora was another repeat sectional champ, winning the 3,200 in 9:38.
“He’s a senior and we were looking forward to competing tonight,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “We knew there was going to be a lot of good competition. We were really excited he was able to pull that off.
“His goal has been all year to get to the state meet. That’s what we’re looking for next week.”
DeKalb also had some big efforts to win the close battle for second, starting with a victory in the 4x800 relay. Asher Hallam and Nate Fillenwarth went 1-2 in the 400, Tim O’Keefe was first in the 800 and Landon Knowles made it to regional with a third in the 3,200.
Dylan Wilson moved on with a third in the high hurdles and Wyatt Birch was runner-up to Sebert in the shot.
“We definitely put guys in the right position to score points and advance on to next week’s regional,” DeKalb coach Chris McGrew said. “From our sprinters to the distance kids to the relays to the field events we did a nice job all around.
“Dylan Wilson was a big surprise making it out in the 110 hurdles, coming in seeded fifth. He probably ran his best race of the season.”
West Noble also had a surprise with Jaylun Shaffer taking second in the 200.
“That was out of nowhere, he ran really well. It was a really close race in the 110 hurdles,” Mawhorter said.
Charger junior Drew Yates finished second to champion Ashton Fuller of East Noble. Fuller also advanced in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a third-place finish. The Knights’ 4x100 team took third to advance and Cale Ernsberger tied for third in the high jump.
West Noble will also send Nate Shaw to the regional after he was third in the 800 along with Dustin Richardson, who tied for the third in the high jump.
Angola will fill a bus going to Carroll next week. Jackson Smith ran to a sectional title in the 300 hurdles, Cameron Steury was second in the 100, Sam Yarnelle was second in the 3,200, Ollie Koch was third in the pole vault and Landon Herbert was third in the long jump.
The Hornets’ 4x100 and 4x400 teams also won sectional titles.
Lakeland’s third-place team finish included a sectional championship in the pole vault by senior Wyatt Priestley, who cleared 12-6, Kham Malaivanh running to third in the 100, Sam Larimer finishing second in the 300 hurdles and Owen Troyer taking second in the long jump. Cameron Riegling was third in the shot and discus.
All three Laker relays moved on with the 4x100 and 4x400 groups finishing second and the 4x800 team taking third.
Westview was fourth in the team standings on the strength of a strong distance effort. Noah Bontrager was the sectional champ in the 1,600, outdueling Kawliga Glasgo of Prairie Heights on the final lap. Bontrager was also third in the 3,200. Lyndon Miller was runner-up in the 800 as well as the high jump. The Warriors were second in the 4x800.
Curtis Miller was runner-up in the pole vault.
Garrett had a solid fifth-place team finish and will be well-represented at Carroll. Railroaders moving on included Holden Bowser (second, 200), Arturo Zeccina (third, 400), Nate Wells (tie for third, high jump), Graydon Clingan (second, discus) and the 4x400 relay team (second place).
Angola Boys Track Sectional
Team Scores: 1. Angola 114, 2. DeKalb 86, 3. Lakeland 84, 4. Westview 73, 5. Garrett 65, 6. West Noble 59, 7. East Noble 51, 8. Central Noble 34, 9. Eastside 29, 10. Prairie Heights 17, 11. Fremont 11, 12. Hamilton 0.
100: 1. Elias (CN) 11.19, 2. Steury (Ang) 11.2, 3. Malaivanh (LL) 11.41, 4. Hiestand (CN) 11.52, 5. Hatton (EN) 11.53, 6. Shaffer (WN) 11.54, 7. Thompson (LL) 11.56, 8. Gentis (DK) 11.65.
200: 1. Elias (CN) 22.82, 2. Shaffer (WN) 23.45, 3. Bowser (Gar) 23.48, 4. Troyer (LL) 23.49, 5. Collins (Fre) 23.66, 6. Hasselman (Ang) 23.83, 7. Zeccina (Gar) 23.9.
400: 1. Hallam (DK) 51.76, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 52.07, 3. Zeccina (Gar) 52.2, 4. Herbert (Ang) 52.24, 5. Boltz (Gar) 53.43, 6. Miller (WV) 53.58, 7. Michael (Ang) 53.91, 8. Sparkman (EN) 54.14.
800: 1. O’Keefe (DK) 2:00.92, 2. Miller (WV) 2:03.66, 3. Shaw (WN) 2:03.75, 4. Klink (Ang) 2:04.34, 5. Hallam (DK) 2:06.67, 6. Coffman (G) 2:07.51, 7 Yoder (LL) 2:08.43, 8. Wolheter (WN) 2:08.48.
1,600: 1. Bontrager (WV) 4:29.2, 2. Glasgo (PH) 4:30.11, 3. Knowles (DK) 4:32.38, 4. Yarnelle (Ang) 4:35.47, 5. Hostetler (LL) 4:38.66, 6. Hefty (DK) 4:46.56, 7. Strong (ES) 4:50.43, 8. Hinkley (Ang) 4:51.96.
3,200: 1. Flora (WN) 9:38.74, 2. Yarnelle (Ang) 9:44.87, 3. Bontrager (WV) 9:48.91, 4. Glasgo (PH) 9:52.55, 5. Knowles (DK) 9:53.53, 6. Hostetler (LL) 10:06, 7. Enyeart (Ang) 10:16.18, 8. Weller (Gar) 10:29.64.
110 High Hurdles: 1. Fuller (EN) 14.83, 2. D. Yates (WN) 14.84, 3. Wilson (DK) 16.94, 4. Skinner (CN) 17.37, 5. Thomas (Ang) 17.39, 6. Peruski (WV) 17.92, 7. Gater (Gar) 18.81, 8. Teachout (Fre) 18.96.
300 Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Smith (Ang) 42.49, 2. Larimer (LL) 42.55, 3. Fuller (EN) 43.1, 4. D. Yates (WN) 44.09, 5. Kennedy (WV) 44.4, 6. Skinner (CN) 46.18, 7. Mitchener (EN) 46.25, 8. Thomas (Ang) 46.46.
4x100: 1. Angola 44.15, 2. Lakeland 44.36, 3. East Noble 44.79, 4. Fremont 45.16, 5. DeKalb 45.3, 6. Westview 45.41, 7. W. Noble 45.8, 8. Garrett 47.3.
4x400: 1. Angola 3:29.51, 2. Garrett 3:33.82, 3. Lakeland 3:33.83, 4. DeKalb 3:33.86, 5. East Noble 3:39.88, 6. Westview 3:39.89, 7. Eastside 3:45.54, 8. West Noble 3:47.
4x800: 1. DeKalb 8:08.16, 2. Westview 8:19.35, 3. Lakeland 8:20.57, 4. East Noble 8:23.25, 5. Angola 8:47.64, 6. Garrett 8:52.12, 7. Eastside 9:00.37, 8. West Noble 9:27.69.
Shot Put: 1. Sebert (ES) 59-9, 2. Birch (DK) 48-2 1/2, 3. Riegling (LL) 45-7 1/2, 4. Leighty (EN) 44-5 1/2, 5. Bickley (Gar) 44-1, 6. Eck (ES) 42- 1/2, 7. O’Connor (Gar) 41-8 1/2, 8. Henion (Ang) 41-7 1/2.
Discus: 1. Sebert (ES) 170-10, 2. Clingan (Gar) 140-6, 3. Riegling (LL) 136-10, 4. T. Brown (DK) 130-2, 5. O’Connor (Gar) 126-7, 6. Alleshouse (LL) 126-2, 7. Hilbish (WN) 126-1, 8. Skinner (CN) 126-0.
Long Jump: 1. Meyer (Ang) 23-5, 2. Troyer (LL) 21-9, 3. Herbert (Ang) 21-8 1/2, 4. A. Miller (WV) 21-1 1/4, 5. Bowser (Gar) 21- 1/4, 6. Richardson (WN) 19-7, 7. Ernsberger (EN) 19-6, 8. Hatton (EN) 19-5 3/4.
High Jump: 1. Meyer (Ang) 6-9, 2. C. Miller (WV) 6-0, 3. tie, Wells (Gar), Richardson (WN), Ernsberger (EN) 5-10, 6. Weiss (Ang) 5-8, 7. Penrod (DK) 5-6, 8. Yoder (LL) 5-4.
Pole Vault: 1. Priestley (LL) 12-6, 2. C. Miller (WV) 12-0, 3. Koch (Ang) 12-0, 4. tie, Zolman (PH), X. Yates (WN), Hershberger (WV) 11-6, 7. Wells (Gar) 11-6, 8. Gaskill (Fre) 11-6.
