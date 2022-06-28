The quality of athletes during the 2022 high school girls track and field season for the KPC Media coverage area was among the highest it has been in a long time, with nine individuals and two relay teams qualifying for the State Finals.
One girl, however has been consistently the best in one of her events, having not lost a race until State, and for that reason, Garrett senior Nataley Armstrong has been named as the 2022 KPC Media Girls Track and Field Prep of the Year.
This season, Armstrong broke the school record for Garrett in the 100 (12.70 seconds), 200 (26.30 seconds) and 400 (58.027 seconds) this season. She earned All-Northeast Corner Conference honors in each of those events, as well as earning All-NECC Honorable Mention in the long jump.
She was one of the area’s two top finishers at the State Finals, placing 10th in the 400 with a time of 58.03 seconds, coming just short of the podium. It was her second straight trip to State, improving on a 20th place finish the year before.
Armstrong did not lose a single race in the 400 this season until State, winning championships at NECC, Turtle Town, East Noble Sectional and the Marion Regional. She was also named the MVP at the Turtle Town Invite for the Gold Division.
Armstrong was also the runner-up in the 200 at the East Noble Sectional and NECC Meet, and was a third-place finisher in the long jump at NECC.
Angola's Mark Cockroft and Troy Smith earned 2022 KPC Media Co-Coaches of the Year for leading the Hornets to their first NECC Meet championship since 2019 and their first East Noble Sectional title since 2017, ending the Knights' three-year streak.
The Hornets also sent a relay team and an individual to the State Finals, the most representation they have had at the meet since 2017.
Here’s the rest of the 2022 KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Track and Field Team:
Jordan Baer, Sr., Garrett
Baer ended her career at Garrett on a high note, leaving as the school record holder in the pole vault at 10 feet, 9 inches. She was an East Noble Sectional champion in the pole vault and 100 hurdles, leading her to fifth and tenth-place finishes in those events at the Marion Regional.
Baer was also an NECC champion in the pole vault at 10-3, as well as a runner-up in the 100 hurdles.
Morgan Gaerte, So., Angola
Along with Garrett’s Armstrong, Gaerte recorded the area’s best finish at the State Finals, placing tenth in the high jump by clearing a height of 5-4, tying with four other competitors.
Gaerte was a thorn in the side of many area high jumpers, winning titles at the Fort Wayne North Side Legend Relays, NECC Meet and the East Noble Sectional, while recording runner-up finishes at the New Haven Relays and Marion Regional.
Gracynn Hinkley, Jr., Angola
Hinkley continued to be a formidable foe for the area’s distance runners this year, winning titles at the North Side Legend Relays (Sprint Medley Relay), New Haven Relays (1,600 and 4x400 relay), NECC Meet (1,600, 3,200, 4x800 relay) and East Noble Sectional (4x800 relay).
At regionals, Hinkley was fifth in the 800 and second as a member of the 4x800 relay that advanced to the State Finals, where they placed 20th in 10:00.07.
Jordan Davenport, Fr., Angola
Davenport was the Hornets secret weapon in middle distance, as she won championships at the Fort Wayne North Side Legend Relays (Sprint Medley Relay), New Haven Relays (800 and 4x400 relay), NECC Meet (800 and 4x800 relay) and the East Noble Sectional (800, 4x400 and 4x800 relays).
She also had runner up-finishes in the 800 at the Turtle Town relays and the 4x400 at the NECC Meet. At the Marion Regional, she was 11th in the 800 and was on the 4x800 relay team that went to state.
Karleigh Gillen, Fr., Angola
The third member of Angola’s 4x800 relay, Gillen was also a force to be reckoned with in sprints and middle-distance levels, finishing second in the 400 at Turtle Town, the New Haven Relays and East Noble Sectional.
She was also a part of the 4x400 teams that won championships at New Haven and East Noble and was runner-up at NECC. In her individual event at the Marion Regional, Gillen was seventh in the 800.
Isabella Underwood-Sanders, Fr., Angola
Underwood-Sanders rounded out the Hornets 4x800 relay as the team’s lead-off leg, putting her team in good shape at the start of races that brought them to the State Finals.
During the season, she found herself competing in other events as well, including the 800, 1,600 and the Sprint and Distance Medley Relays.
Brelle Shearer, Sr., Churubusco
Shearer ended her career for the Eagles in probably the best way possible, qualifying for the State Finals in the pole vault (where she placed 13th), as well as running the lead-off leg for the state-qualifying 4x400 relay team.
Her second-place finish in the pole vault at NECC earned her All-Conference honors, and she was also a regional qualifier for the 4x100 relay.
She leaves Churubusco as a school record holder in the pole vault (11-3) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Hannah Boersema, Sr., Churubusco
A University of Saint Francis signee, Boersema was a NECC champion in the shot put with a toss of 35-10.25, winning by more than three feet, also receiving All-Conference honors in the high jump and discus. She also competed on the 4x100 team that placed third at the Northrop Sectional.
She qualified for the State Finals in shot put, where she placed 26th.
Bree Fulkerson, Sr., Churubusco
Fulkerson, a Trine commit, had a season-best discus throw of 125-3 at the Marion Regional to qualify for the State Finals.
She was also third at the Northrop Sectional and second at the NECC Meet.
Madison Hosted, Jr. Churubusco
Hosted was a member of the 4x400 relay team that won a sectional title at Fort Wayne Northrop and placed third at the Marion Regional to qualify for the State Finals.
At sectionals, Hosted helped the team drop their personal time by 12 seconds for a school record 4:08.25.
The team matched their exact time at State to finish 20th as the smallest school in a 27-team field.
Cara DeBolt, Sr., Churubusco
DeBolt was the third member of the 4x400 relay team that won a sectional title at Northrop and placed third at the Marion Regional to qualify for State.
At sectionals, DeBolt helped the team drop their personal time by 12 seconds for a school record 4:08.25.
The team matched their exact time at State to finish 20th as the smallest school in a 27-team field.
Ella Boersema, So., Churubusco
Boersema was the fourth member of the 4x400 relay team that won a sectional title at Northrop and placed third at the Marion Regional to qualify for the State.
At sectionals, Boersema helped the team drop their personal time by 12 seconds for a school record 4:08.25.
The team matched their exact time at State to finish 20th as the smallest school in a 27-team field.
Isabella Zuk, Sr., Churubusco
Zuk leaves Churubusco as the school record holder in the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.92 seconds. She qualified for regionals in the event as well as the 4x100 relay for the second year in a row. Zuk placed 12th in the hurdles event and tenth in the relay.
At the NECC Meet, Zuk was a conference champion in the 100 hurdles in 16.11 seconds and a runner-up in the long jump.
At the Northrop Sectional, Zuk was fourth in the 100 hurdles, sixth in the 300 hurdles, seventh in the long jump and was on the third-place 4x100 relay team.
Addison Lindsey, Fr., East Noble
Lindsey put the entire area on notice in her debut season for the Knights, taking second place in the 3,200 at the Northeast 8 Meet and third as a member of the 4x800 relay team.
At the East Noble Sectional, she blew away the entire field to win the 3,200 by 30 seconds, as well as leading her relay to a second-place finish.
With a third-place finish at the Marion Regional, Lindsey punched her ticket to state as the lone runner from the area in the event, finishing 22nd in 11:20.93
Emma Forker, Sr., East Noble
Forker was a regional qualifier in three events in her final season for the Knights, making it to Marion in the long jump, 100 and the 4x100 relay. There, she finished fourth in the long jump to record the best finish from the area.
Additionally, she won East Noble Sectional championships in the 4x100 relay and long jump, as well as finishing runner-up in the 100.
At the conference meet, she was a runner-up in the long jump and 4x100 to make the NE8 first and second teams respectively.
Ella Zolman, So., Central Noble
For the second straight season, Zolman proved herself as the fastest girl in the area, as she was the only athlete to compete in multiple individual events at the State Finals and was the only girl besides Churubusco’s Brelle Shearer to be in multiple events.
She was an NECC champion in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay, on top of East Noble Sectional titles in the 100 and 200 and a runner-up finish in the 4x100.
At the Marion Regional, she finished third and the 100 and was fourth in the 200 with a school record time of 25.80 to advance to Bloomington. There, she was 23rd in the 100 and 17th in the 200.
Lydia Bennett, Jr., DeKalb
As the only state qualifier for the Barons this season, Bennett placed 11th in the 1,600 in 5:08.91 to finish as the top distance runner from the area. At the Marion Regional, she was second in the same event, only finishing behind the eventual state champion in Huntington North’s Addison Wiley, while taking sixth in the 3,200. She was a sectional champion at East Noble in the 1,600 and runner-up in the 3,200.
Scout Warner, So. DeKalb
Warner was arguably one of the best high jumpers of the year, taking second place at both the NE8 Meet and the East Noble sectional, as well as a fourth-place finish at the Marion Regional, clearing 5-1 in each of those meets and narrowly missing out on a state finals bid.
Lilyan Kreischer, Fr., Eastside
Kreischer had a solid freshman season for Eastside, placing fourth in the 400 at the Marion Regional to just miss out on the state finals and was a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished 11th.
At the East Noble Sectional, Kreischer was third in the 400 and 13th in the 100 hurdles, and she was the runner-up to Garrett’s Armstrong at the NECC meet.
Brittany Geiger, Sr., Eastside
Geiger was an all-around talent for the Blazers this past season, advancing to the Marion Regional in the 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay. She placed 12th in the hurdles event.
She was an East Noble Sectional champion in the 300 hurdles in a time of 48.66 seconds, while also helping her relay team to a runner-up finish and finishing fourth in the high jump.
At the NECC meet, Geiger was second in both the 300 hurdles and 4x400 and tied for third in the high jump.
Brooklynn Rettig, Sr., Lakeland
Rettig was among the top-two area high jumpers throughout the year, consistently finding herself in a dual with Angola’s Gaerte.
She was second at the NECC championships behind Gaerte and third at the East Noble Sectional behind Gaerte and DeKalb’s Warner, clearing 5-0 and 5-1 respectively. At the Marion Regional, however, Rettig got her payback, winning the title and clearing a height of 5-3 to beat both Gaerte and Warner. At state, she was 25th after clearing 5-0.
Rettig also helped the Lakers in sprints, running the 400 and 4x400 relay during the season and was the team’s leading point-getter.
Sam Hartz, Sr., Lakewood Park
Hartz left her mark on the Panthers program in 2022, adding two school records in the 400 and 4x400 relay to go along with her records in the 800 and 4x800 relay a year ago.
Both records were set in the Fort Wayne Northrop Sectional, as Hartz finished fourth in the 400 in 1:01.94 and helped her team finish second in the 4x400 in 4:10.92.
At the Marion Regional, the 4x400 team of her, Ellie Golm, Kesed Picazo and Francesca Talarico plced fourth in 4:10.81, losing out on a bid to the State Finals by just over a second.
Lucy Rensberger, Jr., Westview
Rensberger was consistently one of the area’s best throwers of the season, and she showed why in big meets. She was a double champion at the East Noble Sectional, winning the discus with a throw of 127-5 to win by 15 feet, as well as the shot put with a toss of 32-5.
She was also an NECC champion in the discus at 112-4 while taking third in the shot at 31-1 in the same meet. At the Marion Regional, she was 13th in the shot at 31-1.50.
Honorable Mention
Angola’s Gracie Pellicia and Ashley Villa Romero, East Noble’s Rae David and Lily Dechert, Eastside’s Sydnee Kessler, Fremont’s Morgan Gannon and Addy Parr, Garrett’s Abby Weaver, Lakeland’s Emma Schiffli, Lakewood Park’s Ellie Golm, Kesed Picazo and Frannie Talarico, Prairie Heights’ Alayna Springer and West Noble’s Madelynn Bottles, Stefany Dominguez and Emily Mawhorter.
