Hornets down Chargers
LIGONIER — Angola defeated West Noble 22-25, 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Sept. 5. The Hornets are 7-0, 2-0 in the NECC.
The Chargers were led by Nichelle Phares with five kills and two aces, and Kristina Teel scored 12 assists and seven digs.
WN third at golf match
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated second-place Prairie Heights, 184-204, in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Sept. 5 at Heron Creek.
West Noble was third with 232. Charger Hannah Godfrey was medalist with 38.
Charger tennis
tops Cougars
LIGONIER — The Chargers beat the Cougars 5-0 on Sept. 5.
Joel Mast defeated Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Dillan Sumowski defeated Austin Frey at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 1 doubles Chris Miller and Nate Shaw won 6-0, 6-0 over Owen Darland and Aiden Miller.
Central Noble forfeited the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles positions.
Madison Keil led the Lakers with a 39. Sadie Edsall shot 44, and Tatum Retterbush broke 50 with a 49. Kylee Watkins had 52 and Brooke Retterbush had 59.
Amelia Johnston paced the Panthers with 46. Heights also had 50 from Renae Meek, 51 from Haylee Henderson, 57 from Madison Kain and 64 From Kennedy Myers.
West Noble had 57 from Kacee Click, 67 from Abby Hawn and 70 from Mikayla Nichols.
West Noble blanks Lakeland in NECC play
LAGRANGE — West Noble downed Lakeland 11-0 on Sept. 5.
Henry Torres led the way for the Chargers with three goals and two assists. Eric Galarza and Nestor Gutierrez each had two scores and an assists.
Ricardo Flore also scored two goals and a pair of assist, Manuel Salazar and Agustin Gutierrez each put one in goal.
Federico Musso had two saves in net.
WNMS girls XC team defeats 3 opponents
SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble Middle School’s girls cross country team defeated Whitko, Wawasee and Bethany Christian Thursday.
Charger Trinity Parson was the race winner in 12 minutes, 59 seconds.
The top five finishers were all West Noble runners. Lanie Martin was second, followed by Rachel Klages, Roby Clark and Ava Bish in fifth place.
In the boys’ meet, West Noble was 2-1. It beat Whitko and Bethany Christian, but lost to Wawasee.
Evan Rodriguez had a third-place finish to lead the Chargers, reaching the tape in 12:01. Giovanni Maynard was ninth in 13:27 and Micah Lowe was 10th in 13:36.
Chargers’ Mast first
at home invitational
LIGONIER — West Noble No. 1 singles player Joel Mast was the lone area winner at the West Noble Invitational on Saturday.
Bremen won the team championship with 49 points, and Adams Central finished second with 43.
The host Chargers finished fourth with 36 points, Lakeland came in seventh and Central Noble placed eighth.
Mast went 3-0 in the No. 1 singles bracket, only losing three games all day. He beat Huntington North’s Carson Kitchen 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match.
His teammate at No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn finished in second, falling to Adams Central’s Spencer Gerber 6-3, 6-0 in the finals.
Lakeland’s No. 1 doubles duo of Franke and Sturdivant finished in fourth place, and West Noble’s No. 1 doubles team of Brayden Bohde and Dillan Sumowski came in fifth.
The Chargers’ tandem of Chris Miller and Nate Shaw at No. 2 doubles finished in fifth.
Central Noble’s Austin Frey picked up his first victory of the season with an 8-7 win in the seventh-place match of the No. 2 singles bracket.
Westview boys,
WNMS girls take first
NORTH MANCHESTER — The Westview Junior High boys cross country team won the Manchester Invitational Saturday.
Darin Bontrager, Keith Yoder, Noah Bontrager, Jeryle Lambright and Brandon Schwartz all finished in the top 10 for the Warriors.
West Noble was led by Evan Rodriguez in 17th and Giovanni Mayard in 23rd to place ninth as a team on Saturday.
On the girls’ side, West Noble also finished first, led by Trinity Parson and Lanie Martin, both finished in the top 10.
The Warriors placed fifth and were led by Anita Swartzentruber’s ninth-place finish.
WNMS volleyball
teams earn wins
LIGONIER — Both West Noble Middle School teams swept East Noble on Monday. The Charger eighth grade team won 25-22, 25-16, and the seventh graders prevailed 25-14, 25-14.
In the eighth grade match, Julia Vargas had six aces and Alayna DeLong had five kills for West Noble.
Chargers rally to
win at Elkhart Central
ELKHART — West Noble defeated Elkhart Central 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Chargers (6-2) came back from a 2-0 deficit in the first 20 minutes to win.
Henry Torres had two goals to lead West Noble, and Ricky Flores had a goal and an assist. Agustin Gutierrez and Jovanni Belmares each had an assist.
Westview tops West Noble in key NECC tennis match
EMMA — Westview’s experienced depth showed in a 4-1 victory over West Noble in a key Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday.
Charger Joel Mast continued his strong season at No. 1 singles by defeating 2018 KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Kurtis Davis 6-1, 6-4. But the Warriors won the other four matches in straight sets.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 9-1.
Westview 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Kurtis Davis 6-1, 6-4. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Nevin Phares 6-0, 6-1. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Luke Schermerhorn 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumowski 6-3, 7-5. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Chris Miller-Nate Shaw 6-4, 6-1.
