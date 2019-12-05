Charger girls wipe out
Wawasee Warriors, 43-26
LIGONIER — West Noble’s girls basketball team defeated Wawasee 43-26 in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.
The Chargers (3-4) gave Wawasee its first loss of the season to a KPC area team in four games. West Noble outscored the Warriors 19-7 to take a 29-14 halftime lead. Wawasee (3-4) lost its fourth straight game.
Jazmyn Smith and Lilly Mast had 12 points each in a balanced Charger attack. Angela Caldwell had six points and Tori Franklin scored five.
Charger freshman boys win
over Wawasee Monday night
LIGONIER — West Noble’s freshman boys basketball team defeated Wawasee 33-28 on Monday.
Nevin Phares had 10 points to pace the Chargers. Derek Slone scored nine.
West Noble 7th boys fall to Westview
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team lost to Westview 24-22 on Tuesday and beat Bethany Christian 25-18 on Monday.
On Tuesday, Drew Burns led the Chargers with 10 points. West Noble also had six points from Jordan Eash, four from Teegan Clouse and two points from Noah Eash.
On Monday, Jordan Eash had 14 points and Burns scored four for West Noble.
West Noble falls to Eastside
at Wawasee Invitational
SYRACUSE — West Noble’s wrestlers lost a close match against Eastside at Saturday’s Wawasee Invitational.
The Chargers picked up wins at the 113, 120, 138 152, 160 and 195 weight classes, but overall fell 45-36 to the Blazers.
Eastside 45, West Noble 36
145 — Fritch (ES) by 1:45 pin over Cervantes (WN). 152 — Taylor (WN) by 1:40 pin over Reed (ES). 160 — D.Sumowski (WN) by 1:35 pin over Sours (ES). 170 — McKinley (ES) by forfeit. 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) by 2:38 pin over L.Sumowski (WN). 195 — Lang (WN) by 1:15 pin over Trevor Fiechter. 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) by 1:23 pin over Flores (WN). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) by :23 pin over James (WN). 106 — Cody Collins (ES) by 13-7 dec. over Sherman (WN). 113 — Wroblewski (WN) by forfeit. 120 — Mata (WN) by 3:59 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) by 3:07 pin over Roy (WN). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 138 — Brown (WN) by 1:12 pin over Baker (ES).
Fremont girls downs West Noble Chargers
FREMONT — The Eagles won their first conference game on Friday with a 42-34 win over the Chargers.
Fremont (3-4, 1-2 NECC) was led by Samantha Kuhn, who finished with 10 points. Jada Rhonehouse and Macayla Gutherie each had nine for the Eagles, and Madelyn Cress tossed in eight.
Sydney Applegate had a game-high eight rebounds.
Lilly Mast led the Chargers (2-4, 0-2) with 13 points and five rebounds. Jazmyn Smith scored seven points, and Nichelle Phares had six.
Both teams shot below 30 percent from the field.
