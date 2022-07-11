SHIPSHEWANA ⏤ Riding in front of a home state crowd, the Kansas City Outlaws’ and Middlebury native Marcus Mast continued his dominant summer campaign, delivering a flawless 2-for-2 performance to win the Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series’ Bull Bash at the Michiana Event Center this past weekend in Shipshewana.
In the first round, Mast got off to a hot start when he delivered the third best score inside MEC. Reaching the requisite eight aboard Crazed Addiction (Cornwell Bucking Bulls), Mast was marked 87 points.
Mast then readied to go head-to-head with Ohio-raised bovine I’m A Secret (K-C Bucking Bulls/Bull Creek Bucking Bulls).
Matching the animal athlete jump-for-jump, Mast delivered the highest-marked ride of the championship round, scoring 87.5 points to clinch the event victory.
For his efforts, Mast netted 40 Challenger Series points.
Fresh off being signed as a free agent by the Arizona Ridge Riders, Keyshawn Whitehorse, from McCracken Spring, Utah, was second.
Whitehorse’s silver finish included an 80-point ride on Shooting Right (K-C Bucking Bulls) in Round 1, and an 84.5-point score aboard Pneu-Dart’s Coal Miner (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 84.5 points in the final round.
The 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year left Indiana having earned 24 Challenger Series points.
Gage Gay out of Staley, North Carolina was third, collecting 17 Challenger Series points.
Going 1-for-2, Gay was electric in Round 1, delivering the event’s top-scored ride when he conquered Builder Bob (John Brennan/B&D Rollers-The Crusher) for 88 points.
Fourth was three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves from Pilar do Sul, Brazil.
Alves’ 87.5-point ride on Dance Monkey (Cord McCoy/MJ Bucking Bulls) earned him 10 Challenger Series points.
Rounding out the top five was Ross Freeman based out of Kountze, Texas.
The Arizona Ridge Riders contender earned his lone qualified ride during the Indiana event when he bested Justice Seeker (Cord McCoy) for 86.5 points, earning a total of six Challenger Series points.
In the bull pen, Mr. Excavator (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) bucked a cut above the rest as he was crowned the Bull of the Event.
Mr. Excavator was unrivaled in the championship round, scoring 45.5 points when he bucked off Ezekiel Mitchell from Rockdale, Texas in 2.36 seconds.
PBR RidePass on PlutoTV offers re-airs and on-demand replays of PBR Challenger Series events, including Shipshewana's Bull Bash. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Tune to channel 720 for the latest programming schedule.
PBR Challenger Series
PBR Bull Bash at the MEC
Michiana Event Center – Shipshewana, Indiana
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Marcus Mast [3], 0-0-87-87.5-174.50-40 Points.
2. Keyshawn Whitehorse [1], 0-0-80-84.5-164.50-24 Points.
3. Gage Gay [2], 0-0-88-0-88.00-17 Points.
4. Silvano Alves [2], 0-0-87.5-0-87.50-10 Points.
5. Ross Freeman [2], 0-0-86.5-0-86.50-6 Points.
6. Chase Wimer [1], 0-0-85.5-0-85.50-3.5 Points.
(tie). Dustin Herman [2], 0-0-85.5-0-85.50-3.5 Points.
8. Silvano Alves [1], 0-0-85-0-85.00-1 Points.
9. Trace Brown [2], 0-0-84-0-84.00
10. Dustin Herman [1], 0-0-83.5-0-83.50
11. Bob Mitchell [1], 0-0-82.5-0-82.50
12. Ross Freeman [1], 0-0-81.5-0-81.50
13. Keyshawn Whitehorse [2], 0-0-80.5-0-80.50
14. Koltin Hevalow [1], 0-0-76-0-76.00
15. Ezekiel Mitchell [1], 0-0-58-0-58.00
