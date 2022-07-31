The area is growing in high school girls golf. It should be visible in participation numbers and competitiveness this season.
Area teams began practicing on Friday and the season can begin as early as Monday. A few teams will jump at that chance right away.
Fremont is coming off an undefeated dual meet season and was the only area team to advance to the regional round in 2021. The Eagles show no signs of slowing down with a couple top players returning and a big freshman group joining that won the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Girls Tournament this past spring in the middle school ranks.
Fremont won the third and final regional berth out of the Angola Sectional via the fifth-place tiebreaker score over DeKalb. The Barons grew in competitiveness as last season went along and return four starters, including state qualifier Lillie Cone for her senior season.
Westview’s Hope Haarer and West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie are also back after being regional qualifiers last season. They have some seasoned players around them to help their respective teams be factors in the NECC and in the East Noble Sectional.
Expect Fairfield to be a factor in the NECC if its numbers are competitive. The Falcons won the conference tournament last year at Heron Creek in LaGrange. Bailey Willard was tournament medalist and should be one of the NECC’s top players in her senior season.
Fremont Eagles
Coach: Eric Wirick, 10th season
2021: 14-0 in dual matches, NECC Regular Season Champions, 2nd in NECC Tournament, 3rd in Angola Sectional, 14th in East Noble Regional
The Eagles return three starters from last year in senior Kenadee Porath and juniors Khloe Glendening and Presley Scott. No. 1 player Katie Baker graduated.
Porath, the daughter of Fremont assistant coach Scott Porath, medaled in six matches last season and tied for fourth in the NECC Tournament with a 91.
Kenadee Porath and Glendening both made the KPC Media Group All-Area team last year. Glendening tied for ninth in the NECC Tournament with a 96 and shot 101 in the East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk last year. Scott reached All-NECC honorable mention status at Heron Creek.
The Eagles should have competition from within. They have twice as many golfers as they did last year with 10 girls taking to the links in 2022.
Wirick expects first-time prep golfers Reagan Rhodes and Autumn Emerick to round out the starting lineup as seniors. Fremont also has four freshmen who played on the middle school girls team that won the Junior NECC Tournament last spring.
Emery Laughlin leads the freshman group. She shot 45 at Eel River in Churubusco to be the medalist in the Junior NECC Tournament on May 20.
“The challenge for this year’s team will be who will step up to fill the last two varsity spots,” Wirick said.
The Eagles open their season Monday at 10 a.m. against Snider at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Wayne. An early gauge of where they stand beyond our general area will be on Thursday in the NorthWood Invitational at McCormick Creek in Nappanee.
DeKalb Barons
Coach: James Fislar, 3rd season
2021: 4th in Angola Sectional, 3rd in NE8 Tournament
Fislar will fill his lineup with experienced players, starting with last season’s KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Cone.
Cone is the two-time defending Angola Sectional champion and also took the individual Northeast 8 Conference title last year. She advanced through regional and went to the state tournament, where her second-round 76 pulled her up to 31st place.
Sophie Pfister is also back after a promising freshman season when she became a solid No. 2 player for the Barons. She was second-team All-NE8 and an All-Area pick.
Senior Delaney Cox and junior Kaitlyn Traylor both return for a third varsity season. Traylor was All-NE8 honorable mention last year.
“We’re super-excited for the season with four key players returning,” Fislar said. “We’re looking to make a good run through sectionals and regional with a lot of good experience returning.”
The Barons open their season on Friday at 5 p.m. when they host South Adams at Bridgewater.
Westview Warriors
Coach: Jeff Marchant, 6th season with Westview girls, 8th overall
2021: 10-4 in dual matches, 6th in East Noble Sectional, 5th in NECC Tournament
The Warriors want to make a major push in the East Noble Sectional and will be led by two four-year players in seniors Hope Haarer and Ava Brown.
Haarer had a breakout season last year. She was tied for second in the NECC Tournament with a 90, then tied for second individually in the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone with 81, and fired an 84 at the EN Regional at Noble Hawk.
Junior Danika Yoder is another returning starter for Westview. Marchant will be looking for freshmen Lilyan Bennett and Becky Moore to contribute. Senior Savannah Hoover is another newcomer.
“We are excited to get the season started,” Marchant said. “We are going to try to improve on last season’s record and try to be in the top three at sectionals.”
Westview starts its season with a match at Heritage Monday at 11 a.m.
West Noble Chargers
Coach: Ethan Marsh, 2nd season
2021: 10-7 in dual matches, 7-2 NECC, 7th in East Noble Sectional, 3rd in NECC Tournament
Mabie is one of four starters returning for the Chargers. She shot 88 in the East Noble Sectional to advance to the regional, and was seventh in the NECC Tournament with a 92.
Seniors Abigail Hawn and Tori Hamman and junior Aubrey Weigold are also back for West Noble. Weigold and Hawn earned All-NECC honorable mention status in the conference tournament last season.
Senior Ashlyn Seigel is expected to round out the varsity lineup for the Chargers. Freshman Lacy Leamon rounds out the West Noble roster.
West Noble only lost Maddie Bottles to graduation.
“Losing just one of our top five gives us great hope that this years could be a very solid season for West Noble Golf,” Marsh said. “We have a great group of girls that have a lot of experience from last season.”
The Chargers start their season on Wednesday at 10 a.m. when they host Lakeland and East Noble at Maxwelton in Syracuse.
Lakeland Lakers
Coach: Cassidy Roush, 6th season with Lakeland girls, 10th overall
2021: 9th in East Noble Sectional, 4th in NECC Tournament
The Lakers graduated their top player in Kylee Watkins, but every other starter is back.
Those returning starters are seniors Brooke Retterbush and Amelia Trump and juniors Caitlyn Miller and Lydia Trost.
“They have grown in golf over the last year and it shows,” Roush said. “Caitlyn has spent most of her summer at the course and I am looking forward to seeing what she can do.
Freshmen Kebella Watkins and Peyton Waldron are newcomers who have played a lot of golf prior to joining the high school team. “I can see the excitement in both of them!” Roush said.
Lakeland starts the season in the Goshen Invitational Monday at Black Squirrel. The tournament starts at 8 a.m.
Churubusco Eagles
Coach: Stephanie Bowers, 3rd season
2021: 8th in East Noble Sectional, 7th in the NECC Tournament
Sophomore Emma Walters will lead the Eagles after making the KPC All-Area Team last season as a freshman. She led the team in the sectional at Cobblestone with 93 and tied for ninth in the NECC Tournament with 96.
Churubusco has traditionally been solid in its participation numbers and hopes it can continue this season.
The Eagles start their season in the Fremont Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lake James Golf Club in Angola.
Angola Hornets
Coach: Brian Miller, 3rd season
2021: 3-8 in dual matches, 8th in Angola Sectional, 8th in NECC Tournament
Last season was a building year for the Hornets, whose team was relatively young and inexperienced according to Coach Miller.
The fountain of youth will be flowing for Angola this year as well, with 13 players suiting up for the Hornets after losing none, a strong improvement from last year’s five golfers.
Lucy Smith, a three-year letterwinner, will be the lone senior on this year’s squad, coming back as the team’s top player after earning All-NECC Honorable Mention a year ago.
Sophomores Brooke and Taylor Shelburne return after their first year with the program, with Brooke also having earned All-NECC Honorable Mention last season.
Juniors Sophie Deem and Milena Antos are also returning letterwinners after rounding out last year’s varsity lineup.
Freshmen looking to make a splash for Angola this season include Regann Martin, River Spreuer, Layla Hagerty and Kayla Davis.
“I just want the girls to have fun, see progression and hopefully just enjoy the game of golf,” Miller said.
Angola opens the season Monday at the Homestead Invitational, teeing off at 9 a.m.
East Noble Knights
Coach: Jason Buchs, 2nd season
2021: Incomplete Team in East Noble Sectional and in the NE8 Tournament
The Knights had two girls golfing last year. Only Gracie Schoof golfed in the NE8 Tournament and the sectional. She shot 100 in the NE8 Tournament at Cross Creek in Decatur, then shot 97 in the sectional.
Schoof is back for her senior season and will be joined by three newcomers, sophomore Kendall Belschner and freshmen Addison Eash and Autumn Damron.
“I was extremely proud of the two athletes as they never gave up and tried every match,” Buchs said of last season. “This year, we are closer to a full team and will be able to compete as a team.
“With some senior leadership and improving young players, we may sneak up on some teams this year.”
The Knights open the season on Wednesday in a match with West Noble and Lakeland at Maxwelton, starting at 10 a.m.
Garrett Railroaders
Coach: Julie Depew, 3rd season
2021: 6th in Angola Sectional, 6th in NECC Tournament
The Railroaders will be rebuilding after graduating six seniors from last year’s team. That includes four starters and their two top players, Abby Weaver and Sophia Ruble.
Senior Courtney Barse will be Garrett’s top returning player.
The Railroaders start their 2022 season in the Bellmont Invitational Tuesday at Cross Creek in Decatur. The tournament starts at 8 a.m.
Prairie Heights Panthers
Coach: Allison Hall, 2nd season
2021: 1-10 in dual matches, 11th in East Noble Sectional, 9th in NECC Tournament
The Panthers try to be more competitive with four letterwinners returning: seniors Abby Teller and Emily Anders, junior Oriyanna Grossman and sophomore Serenity Mullen.
Newcomers to the team are senior Cybele Middleton and freshman Lilyana Johnson.
“This season looks promising!” Hall said. “I have two strong returning seniors who are ready to take on the younger players and help them through their seasons... (The new players) have been out a few times this summer, worked on their game, and really are coming in with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn a new game.
“I can not wait to see the growth that happens over this season and where these girls can take this team!”
The Panthers will open their season on Saturday in the Fremont Invitational at Lake James.
Sports reporters Mark Murdock and Evan Weaver contributed to this story.
