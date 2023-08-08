ANGOLA — It was too nice a day for Fremont not to win its own invitational Saturday.
The Eagles girls golfers outpaced the field by more than 20 strokes to capture the Fremont Fall Classic, played in gorgeous weather at Lake James.
Fremont had a team score of 386 with Fairfield coming closest at 408. Northrop was next with 418, followed by Leo at 421 and Angola at 442.
“It got a little warm toward the middle and we struggled a little bit, but for the most part they did fantastic,” Fremont coach Scott Porath said. “They finished strong and we really focused on finishing strong.
“Now we hit the meat and potatoes of the season and get to the (Northeast Corner Conference) schedule. We have that three-year run in the conference (without a dual loss) and we want to win that again, and then get to the conference tournament and win that.”
The Eagles had two of the three best scores, led by Presley Scott’s 86. She finished one stroke behind medalist Addie Mast of Fairfield. They were the only two golfers to break 90.
Fremont’s Khloe Glendening took third with a 90.
“It was a really nice day. Everything went perfectly fine,” Scott said. “I had a couple three-putts here and there on the back nine, but the front nine was really clean and I’m really happy with the results.
“My long shots really came in clutch today. My first four drives were pretty bad but I just slowly worked into it and got back to normal.”
Porath feels his team was rewarded for its hard work leading up to the season.
“They work so hard,” he said. “We come out at the beginning of June and we work all summer. We’re good now because of the work they put in in June and July.”
Fremont’s other scores were Emery Laughlin 103, Lily Coler 107 and Kate Gannon 111.
Several other area players had good performances. West Noble entered only two golfers, but one of those, Aubrey Weigold, shot a personal-best 93 and finished fifth overall.
“By far her best round of 18 ever,” West Noble coach Kris Underwood said. “It was a fun day and Aubrey was really on her A-game.”
Underwood was also happy with first-year golfer Kenzie Krider.
“Kenzie did a really nice job,” he said. “It’s only the second time she’s ever played golf. She came in with a 135 but was putting for a birdie on 18. She had a bogey and a double bogey, so for her second time out she had a really good day.”
Westview was led by a 93 from Danika Yoder, who placed seventh. The backup tiebreaker system was used to separate three players with that score. The Warriors had only two golfers.
Brooke Shelburne of Angola also cracked the top 10 with a 96 to finish in ninth place.
“A couple of them had personal bests today,” Angola coach Brian Miller said. “It’s a tough course and it’s a tough course to walk, especially. We’re pleased with where they are. They hit a lot of good shots and they’ve shown great improvement to this year from last year.
“We’re beginning to see a better feel around the greens, a better feel for putting and then getting off the tee is very important. I like where they’re heading and they’re all very coachable girls. They want to get better.”
Garrett played the minimum of four girls and was led by a personal-best 105 from Emmah Moody. Abby Werling had a 111 and Brenna Orth a 121. The Railroaders were eighth in the team standings with 477.
“Emmah Moody shot her personal best,” Garrett coach Steve Orth said. “She improved by 15 strokes. That really helped us only carrying four today. Normally we’ll have five.”
The big shot of the day came from new golfer Tori Hug, who had a tap-in birdie on No. 9.
“She just picked up golf last Saturday,” Coach Orth said. “On hole nine, 84 yards out, Tori Hug put it within three inches of the pin. She gets our only birdie of the day. It’s encouraging for somebody who just came out to have that success.
“Our girls had some success today and they needed that to build some confidence. Golf’s a tough game and they came out today and had a lot of fun. It’s something we can build on as a young team.”
Prairie Heights had just three golfers and was led by a 120 from Oriyanna Grossman.
Lakeland was sixth in team scoring with 459 and was led by Caitlyn Miller’s 102.
Central Noble was 10th as a team. The Cougars got a 133 from Kayla Keim and 134s from Kali Kountz and Kennedy Vice.
Fremont Fall Classic
Team Scores: 1. Fremont 386, 2. Fairfield 408, 3. Northrop 418, 4. Leo 421, 5. Angola 442, 6. Lakeland 459, 7. Woodlan 472, 8. Garrett 477, 9. Adams Central 503, 10. Central Noble 538, Westview, Prairie Heights, Blackhawk Christian, West Noble incomplete.
Top 10 Individuals: 1. Addie Mast (FF) 85, 2. Presley Scott (Fre) 86, 3. Glendening (Fre) 90, 4. Danika Eagle (Nrp) 91, 5. Aubrey Weigold (WN) 93, 6. Niya Bell (Nrp) 93, 7. Danika Yoder (WV) 93, 8. Alexa Bremer (Leo) 95, 9. Brooke Sherburne (Ang) 96, 10. Bella Blosser (FF) 98.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Fremont 386 — Glendening 44-46 90, Scott 41-45 86, Laughlin 52-51 103, Coler 54-53 107, Gannon 55-56 111.
Fairfield 408 — Mast 42-43 85, McGowen 49-54 103, Blosser 48-50 98, Lantz 58-64 122, Hochstetler 67-69 136.
Northrop 418 — Eagle 45-46 91, Bell 48-45 93, Tran 61-62 123, Boner 55-56 111, Daniels 63-65 128.
Leo 421 — Bremer 49-46 95, Freeman 51-57 108, Cain 56-56 112, Saylor 57-56 113, Nussbaum 56-50 106.
Angola 442 — B. Shelburne 48-48 96, Spreuer 61-61 122, Smith 57-59 116, T. Shelburne 57-51 108, Hagerty 65-64 129.
Lakeland 459 — Miller 49-53 102, Trost 58-66 124, Watkins 52-61 113, Waldron 60-60 120.
Woodlan 472 — Kline 59-58 117, P. Wylie 56-59 115, Lipscomb 59-67 126, Kever 59-55 114, R. Wylie 67-70 137.
Garrett 477 — Moody 54-51 105, Werling 54-57 111, Hug 68-72 140, Orth 59-62 121.
Adams Central 503 — Hirschy 59-57 116, Hurst 58-56 114, S. Johnson 68-69, 137, L. Johnson 68-68 136.
Central Noble 538 — Kountz 66-68 134, Keim 63-70 133, Halsey 72-71 143, Vice 67-67 134, Kimmel 69-68 137.
Westview — Yoder 43-50 93, Moore 67-64.
West Noble — Weigold 45-48 93, Krider 68-67 135.
Blackhawk Christian — Arnold 54-62 116, Vannatta 72-72 144.
Prairie Heights — Johnson 69-70 139, Grossman 64-56 120, Patrick 72-72 144.
