LIGONIER — A pair of former West Noble boys tennis players, Jeramiah Jacobs and Wesley Shaw, signed to NAIA schools to continue their athletic careers while in college.
Jacobs signed in June to play at the University of Saint Francis. He said that he chose them because he loved the hospitality shown by the Cougars.
A four-year letterwinner for the Chargers, Jacobs will be pursuing the field of nursing while at Saint Francis.
In March, his doubles teammate, Shaw, signed with the Bethel Pilots, where he will be competing under first-year head coach Jamal Henry in the fall.
Although mainly a doubles player for the Chargers, Shaw said he would do whatever is necessary to help them win matches in the years to come.
Shaw plans on studying business administration with a focus on financial advising, while he also hopes to minor in youth ministry.
This past season, the No. 2 Doubles duo of Jacobs and Shaw were 16-8.
