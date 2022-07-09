LIGONIER — A pair of West Noble graduates, Madelynn Bottles and Kristen Cox, recently announced plans to continue their respective throwing careers in track and field at the college level.
Last month, Bottles signed to Grace College with plans to study medical imaging. She said she chose the Lancers because of how much she enjoyed the atmosphere there.
Bottles was a three-sport athlete during her time at West Noble, also competing for the girls golf and basketball teams for two years.
A 2022 KPC Media All-Area Honorable Mention recipient, Bottles was a regional qualifier in the discus and shot put after placing second and third respectively at the East Noble Sectional. At the Marion Regional, Bottles finished ninth in the discus and 16th in the shot put.
It was her second straight season making regionals in the shot put, as her third place at the Angola Sectional led her to a 10th-place finish at the regional in 2021.
In the Northeast Corner Conference girls’ championships this year, Bottles was runner-up in the shot with a toss of 32 feet, 6.25 inches and was fourth in the discus with a throw of 118-4.
Cox, meanwhile, committed back in March to continue throwing close to home as well. She will compete for the Trine Thunder while studying health and physical education.
Like Bottles, Cox also played basketball, playing for four years and helping the Chargers to a sectional championship last winter.
At the NECC girls’ championships, Cox recorded a fourth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 96-9.
At the West Noble Spring Awards last month, Cox received the Most Improved award for girls track and field and the senior athletic award, as well as being recognized as both a three-season and spring scholar athlete.
