NAPPANEE – Lakeland and West Noble’s boys basketball teams battled their Northern Lakes Conference opponents to varying degrees in semifinal games of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional Friday. But their seasons came to an end.
Senior Austin Miller had 28 points to lead Wawasee to a 56-45 victory over the Lakers in the nightcap of the semifinal doubleheader after the Chargers lost to NorthWood 52-33.
The Panthers (17-6) will take on the Warriors (14-9) for the sectional title today at 7 p.m. at NorthWood High School.
Wawasee 56, Lakeland 45
The Lakers found a way to stay with the Warriors. But whenever Lakeland drew close, Wawasee responded with big plays.
Miller had 13 of Wawasee’s 16 first-quarter points and led the Warriors to a 16-7 advantage late in the first quarter.
Juniors Bracey Shepherd and Brayden Bontrager combined for 40 points for Lakeland. Bontrager hit a three-pointer to bring the Lakers within three at 44-41 with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the final quarter. Miller answered with two triples 61 seconds apart to put Wawasee up 50-41 with 3:55 to play.
“One, Miller is a really good player and he hit some tough shots. Two, there were three or four shots where we did not follow our game plan and he made us pay for it,” Lakers coach Nick Burlingame said.
“I’m proud of how we battled. One thing we’ll talk about in the offseason is that we have to be on it all the time. It’s that attention to detail.”
Shepherd had 21 points for Lakeland, and Bontrager scored 19. After not playing last season, Shepherd made a lot of improvement over the course of this season and became a go-to guy for the Lakers in the second half of this campaign.
Senior Kolton Taylor scored the other five points for Lakeland, who finished 7-17. Senior Braden Yoder largely defended Miller, but was hampered by foul trouble and fouled out with 2:08 left.
Keaton Dukes had 11 points and Jackson Stover scored seven for Wawasee.
NorthWood 52, West Noble 33
West Noble kept the Panthers off the scoreboard to start in large part because it turned them over.
Colten Cripe made two free throws to put the Chargers up 6-0 with 4:53 left in the opening quarter. West Noble kept NorthWood scoreless until senior Trent Edwards made a transition layup to make it a 6-2 game at the 3:47 mark.
The Chargers led 8-2 with 2:33 left in the quarter after Josh Gross hit a baseline jumper. Then it was all the Panthers after that. NorthWood turned West Noble over for much longer stretches and pounded the Chargers in the paint.
NorthWood went on 13-0 run, capped by Ben Vincent’s three-pointer with 6:04 left in the second quarter to put his team up 15-8.
The Panthers led 27-18 at halftime, then outscored West Noble 17-5 in the third quarter.
“It was a game of runs, but ours came right at the beginning,” Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. “Obviously, NorthWood is a good defensive team and a really solid half-court team.”
Edwards led the Panthers with 19 points and senior forward Jason Borkholder scored 11.
Freshman Austin Cripe had seven points for West Noble, who finished 8-15. Seniors Gross (5 points), Joel Mast (5 points), Colten Cripe (5 points), Abdulellah Saleh (3 points), Brandon Pruitt (2 points), Braden Brewster and Kyle Mawhorter played in their final games for the Chargers.
“I felt like we got better as the season went along,” said Marsh, who commended the seniors for their leadership and teaching the rest of the team how to compete.”
