The athletic directors of the Northeast Corner Conference met on Tuesday with the intention of putting together a potential spring sports schedule.
The meeting was held because of area schools closing for at least a month, due to COVID-19 coronavirus, which has affected the spring sports season.
“The NECC Athletic Conference, and its leadership, held a meeting this morning to strategically and fairly piece together potential spring schedules for all of our spring sports. This was a daunting task, and it will continue to be. We began to think outside of the box while keeping in mind the logistics and communications for all conference schools,” said a statement released by the conference on Tuesday.
Many of the schools have different potential return dates for students, which made scheduling more difficult. For example, Westview is projected to return on April 20 while Garrett has a tentative return date of April 13.
“We were able to work towards creating tentative spring plans and schedules based on current information and various school corporation emergency plans,” the statement said. “These schedules have not been finalized, and will not be communicated until a later date.”
The athletic directors from the Northeast 8 Conference, which includes DeKalb and East Noble, have not met but plan to do so immediately if school does continue this spring. The NE8 will see how many weeks are left and try to get in as many conference games as possible.
