WATERLOO — One match left with victory at stake and everybody watching.
Does a DeKalb-East Noble boys tennis battle end any other way?
The DeKalb Invitational followed the rule Saturday, with the No. 2 doubles clash to decide the tournament champion. West Noble had already clinched second, so the loser would get third.
Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel of the Barons were able to fight off Ryan Ludwig and Bryson Ortiz of East Noble 6-3, 6-4 to give DeKalb the team championship.
DeKalb finished with 30 team points to 28 for Chargers and 27 for the Knights. Angola and defending champion Norwell tied for fourth with 14.
“That was the goal,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said while holding the championship trophy. “I’m very proud of the team today. They showed up and had nothing but winning in their heads.
“It’s just one step. We’ve got a lot of work to do for the rest of the season, and we’d like to have more hardware to add to this.”
Landon Holwerda won the title at No. 1 singles over JV teammate Aiden Wissing in an all-DeKalb final.
Usual participants NorthWood and Bellmont could not attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, so DeKalb (black and red) and Columbia City (maroon and gold) both entered their JV teams to fill out the field of eight.
“I was also pleased with our JV,” Hartsough said. “They ended up sixth out of eight which was phenomenal. It’s great to have the talent build year after year, and they’ll be our next round of players.”
East Noble coach Aaron Edwards was still pleased with his team, even though the Knights hoped to be holding the trophy.
“Disappointing way for it to end,” Edwards said. “I liked our chances coming in, but it was a very competitive invitational today. It came down to the last match, it was close. You really can’t ask for any more than to have a shot. We came up a little bit short.”
The Knights had one champion, No. 2 singles player Nolan Ogle, who won 6-1, 6-1 over DeKalb’s Jack McComb in the final.
Along with Ludwig and Ortiz. East Noble’s No. 1 doubles pair of Max Bender and Carver Miller also reached the finals. They fell 6-4, 6-1 to West Noble’s Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares.
“We were competitive across the board. There’s always good competition here,” Edwards said.
Along with their top doubles pair, the Chargers had a champion at three singles in Luke Schermerhorn, who stopped Angola’s Marcus Miller in the final 6-0, 6-3.
“We won some really important matches,” Charger coach Greg Riegsecker said. “I wasn’t sure we’d be able to pull them out. I liked how the guys came up with what they needed to win the match.
“We got to see how we respond in a tough match. Keep fighting and do our best to win the match, and we did that in a lot of matches today.”
As runner-up, Miller had Angola’s top placing. He switched from doubles to singles for this season.
“That can be a tricky transition,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said. “Brad (Boyd) did well at one. He found out it’s a new world at one singles. Trevyn (Towers) was feisty at two singles. The doubles teams played hard, and they know what they have to work on.
Hottell was happy just to see his Hornets in action for the first time this season after they had a match canceled during the week.
“I’m really glad to see the kids play. This is our first experience seeing an Angola tennis match in about 10 months. I’m really happy to be out here today.
“We came into this cold. We weren’t sure what we had practicing against each other. We had ups and downs. We played close with West Noble, East Noble and DeKalb, so fourth place, we were right there with everybody.”
