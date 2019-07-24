LIGONIER — West Noble senior-to-be Brandon Pruitt announced on Twitter @_b25p_ on Monday night that he committed to the Naval Academy.
Pruitt, a two-way standout at running back and linebacker, had a change of heart. He initially committed to NCAA Football Championship Subdivision program Western Illinois on July 14.
"After some serious conversations with my family and friends I have decided that The Naval Academy is best for my future," Pruitt wrote on Twitter. "My recruitment 100% over!"
Navy was 3-10 overall, 2-6 in the American Athletic Conference, last season. The Midshipmen were fifth on the American's West Division.
Pruitt led the Chargers’ offense with a school record 1,555 yards rushing while scoring 18 rushing touchdowns last year. The junior often was the West Noble offense, as the Chargers struggled mightily all season to field a successful passing attack, allowing opposing teams to key in on the back. It rarely made a difference.
Pruitt strung together eight 100-yard games, including two of 200 or more, and one more where he finished with 99 yards. The back rushed for a season-high 260 yards in West Noble’s sectional loss to Bishop Luers, and also broke the 200-yard mark against Eastside (215). Pruitt also broke the century mark in games against Central Noble (198), Garrett (194), Wawasee (152), Fairfield (153), Norwell (139) and Lakeland (110).
What set Pruitt truly apart, though, was his ability as the best two-way player in the area. Also starring at linebacker for the Chargers, he recorded 90 tackles and 15 sacks during the season, which included 23 tackles for a loss.
