Conference and conference tournament champion Eastside led the All-Northeast Corner Conference softball team, chosen by conference coaches recently.
The Blazers had two other players on the honorable mention list, giving them eight players honored in all.
Fairfield put three on the first team, and seven other teams had two players chosen.
Churubusco’s Ashlyn Erwin, Eastside’s Grace McClain, Jayci Kitchen and Natalie Lower, Lakeland’s Kaitlyn Keck and West Noble’s Julia Vargas were repeat first-team selections from last season.
All-NECC Softball
FIRST TEAM
Angola — Alyssa Kyle, Eleanore Knauer.
Central Noble — Abby Hile, Grace Swank.
Churubusco — Ashlyn Erwin, Madison Hosted.
Eastside — Grace McClain, Jayci Kitchen, Natalie Lower, Moyra McAtee, Katie O’Brien, Grace Kreischer.
Fairfield — Makenna Steele, Bailey Willard, Amelia Black.
Fremont — Lexi Stevens.
Garrett — Stella Mix, Laney Miller.
Lakeland — Kaitlyn Keck, Jaden Moore.
Prairie Heights — Trinity Pratt, Emily McCrea.
West Noble — Julia Vargas, Hailey Moser.
Westview — Bri Kaufman, Ella Williams.
HONORABLE MENTION
Angola — Grace Steury, Rosalyn Knauer.
Central Noble — Avery Deter, Kensy Kimmell, Kennedy Vice.
Churubusco — Kaelyn Marks, Shelby Tigner.
Eastside — Lilli Cline, Victoria Roose.
Fairfield — Jayslynn Hall.
Fremont — Myleigh Carper, Addy Parr.
Garrett — Ashley Vanderbosch.
Hamilton — Taryn Kintz, Haley Ellert.
Lakeland — Kylee Waldron, Ariana Bustos, Cassidy Parham.
Prairie Heights — Savana Phares.
West Noble — Jacelynn McDonald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.