GARRETT — Garrett’s baseball team had a short turnaround with a Saturday morning game following its first loss Friday night.
Thanks in large part to right-hander Luke Holcomb, the Railroaders bounced back.
Holcomb tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine, and drove in the first run of the game himself as Garrett defeated West Noble 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
“I told the kids all we needed was a good rebound game and we had that,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “Good pitching again. Luke pitched a great game. He kept his pitches down and he got ahead.
“Easy to get a little worried with the defense we put down last night, but today the defense stepped up. I’m glad he could rely on them.”
Garrett (5-1 overall, 3-0 NECC) had committed eight errors in Friday’s loss to DeKalb, but had none in the win over the Chargers.
Holcomb outdueled West Noble right-hander Winston Deel, who allowed seven hits and only one earned run in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.
“(Holcomb) was on,” Charger coach Aaron Coy said. “We were having trouble putting the bat on the ball. We had some runners on and we were trying to move them along.
“We had a great pitching performance also. He threw the ball extremely well. (Without) a few defensive errors it could have been 0-0 or a 1-0 ball game, so we were right there.”
Holcomb gave himself all the run support he would need in the bottom of the first. Peyton Simmons singled with one out and Graham Kelham was hit by a pitch before Holcomb’s hit to center sent Simmons in with the game’s only earned run.
Leadoff man Trey Richards was 3-for-4 for the Big Train, and began the third inning with a double. The Chargers’ defense foiled a first-and-third play by the Railroaders, with second baseman Elijah Bacon firing to catcher Zane Patrick to nab Trey Richards at the plate after Simmons had gotten himself in a rundown.
The Chargers (2-5, 2-1) left third unattended on the play, however, and Simmons alertly moved up a base. That turned out to be big when the Chargers made an error on Holcomb’s grounder, allowing Simmons to score and make it 2-0.
Garrett executed a safety squeeze for its third run in the fourth. Aaden Lytle put down the bunt, and Kail Baughman scored after the Chargers threw to first to complete the day’s scoring.
Chastin Lang and Deel had hits for West Noble. The Chargers had two runners on in both the fifth and seventh innings, but could not score.
Richards feels the Chargers are an improved opponent.
“Coach Coy has got them going in the right direction,” Richards said. “He’s doing a good job with them. They’re very competitive, they work hard.”
