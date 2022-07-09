LIGONIER — West Noble track and football standout Jalen Gonzalez signed back in March for NCAA Division III school Juniata College to continue his indoor and outdoor track and field career.
Juniata College is a private liberal arts college located in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania with a student enrollment of approximately 1,500 students.
During his time on the track for the Chargers, Gonzalez was a two-time Northeast Corner Conference and East Noble Sectional Champion in the 100-meter dash and two-time sectional champion in the 200. His 100 title at conference this past season came in a photo finish, with Gonzalez winning by .01 and .04 seconds ahead of second and third place.
He advanced to the Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Track and Field State Finals in 2021 after placing third in the 200 at the Marion Regional with a time of 22.92 seconds. At the State Finals, Gonzalez was 24th in 23.30 seconds.
This year, Gonzalez advanced to the Marion Regional in both of his events, finishing 13th in the 100 (11.66 seconds) and 10th in the 200 (23.31 seconds).
While at Juniata College, Gonzalez's academic plans are to study wildlife conservation.
