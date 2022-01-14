WATERLOO — DeKalb scored 97.55 to defeat West Noble with 73.875 in a gymnastics dual meet at the Classic City Center Thursday.
Brielle Carter, competing individually for Eastside, scored 34.725 in the all-around to tie DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe for top honors.
Carter won the floor at 9.325 and tied with Myca Miller of DeKalb for first in the vault at 8.8. Blythe won the bars with 8.275 and the beam at 9.075, with Carter second each time at 8.175 in the bars and 8.425 in the beam.
DeKalb had the only other two all-rounders with Paige Fillenwarth scoring 30.95 and Tyla DePriest 30.55.
Taylor Shoemaker and Ariana Eicher of West Noble tied for fifth in the beam at 6.825. Nellie Herrera took fifth in the floor at 7.6.
DePriest was second for DeKalb in the vault (8.775) and floor (8.9).
DeKalb 97.55, WN 73.875
All-Around: 1. Tie, Carter (Eastside) and Blythe (DK) 34.725. 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 30.95, 3. DePriest (DK) 30.55.
Vault: 1. Tie, Carter (ES) and Miller (DK) 8.8, 2. DePriest (DK) 8.775, 3. Blythe (DK) 8.525, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.35, 5. Armstrong (DK) 8.2, 6. Klages (WN) 7.45.
Bars: 1. Blythe (DK) 8.275, 2. Carter (ES) 8.175, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 6.725, 4. DePriest (DK) 6.35, 5. Miller (DK) 6.25, 6. Armstrong (DK) 4.5.
Beam: 1. Blythe (DK) 9.075, 2. Carter (ES) 8.425, 3. Armstrong (DK) 7.4, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 7.175, 5. Tie, Shoemaker (WN) 6.825 and Eicher (WN) 6.825, 6. Klages (WN) 6.675.
Floor: 1. Carter (ES) 9.325, 2. DePriest (DK) 8.9, 3. Blythe (DK) 8.85, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.7, 5. Herrera (WN) 7.6, 6. Miller (DK) 7.375.
