LAGRANGE — Churubusco squeaked past Angola, 110-107, to win the Northeast Corner Conference Weightlifting Meet Saturday at Lakeland High School.
A record 220 athletes took part in the meet.
Eagle senior Caleb Blake set a new conference record in the squat for upperclassmen from 150 to 169 pounds. He cleanly squatted 435 pounds. Blake also won the bench press and power clean lift in his group.
Churubusco sophomore Ethan Hille tied the NECC record for underclassmen 149 pounds and under by power cleaning 215 pounds. He also the bench press and the total lifting title in that group. Total lifting includes weight lifted in the bench press, squat and power clean lifts combined.
Sophomore Hunter Bianski won all three lifts for the Eagles in the underclassmen 216-241 group.
For Angola, senior Lucas Waite swept the lifts in the upperclassmen 190-215 class. Junior Tim Macomber won the power clean and shared the total lifting title for upperclassmen 242 pounds and over with Lakeland’s Miguel Delapaz. Delapaz won the squat and bench press.
For West Noble, sophomore Randy Villanueva won the bench press and total lifting titles and tied for first with classmate Lucas Baker in the underclassmen 190-215 group.
For Eastside, sophomore Laban Davis won the power clean and total lifting titles in the underclassmen 150-169 group. Junior Caleb Vanover won the bench press and power clean titles in the upperclassmen 216-241 group.
For Central Noble, sophomore Lane Norris won the bench press, squat and total lifting crowns in the underclassmen 242 and up group. Senior Cole Miller won the power clean and total lifting titles in the upperclassmen 170-189 group.
For Fremont, sophomore Lance Book repeated as the underclassmen 150-169 bench press champion. Cailyn Pentecost was one of six girls to lift in the meet and she was second in the power clean (210), third in the squat (315) and fourth in the total lifting (690) in the upperclassmen 149 and under group.
Also for Lakeland, senior Nathan Grossman won the bench press and squat in the upperclassmen 170-189 group.
For Prairie Heights, sophomore Cody Melson tied for first with Hornet sophomore Ben Wilcox in the squat for the underclassmen 170-189 group.
2020 Northeast Corner Conference Weightlifting Meet
Team Scores
1. Churubusco 110, 2. Angola 107, 3. Fairfield 47, 4. West Noble 45, 5. Eastside 42, 6. Central Noble 32, 7. Fremont 29, 8. Lakeland 28, 9. Prairie Heights 22.
149 POUNDS AND UNDER
Underclassmen Bench Press: 1. Hille (CH) 205 pounds, 2. F. Luna (A) 190, 3. Bro. Short (FF) 185, 4t. Custer (FF), B. Kilgore (CH) and J. Hart (LL) 180, 7t. Cu. Blake (CH) and Severe (PH) 175.
Underclassmen Power Clean: 1. Hille (CH) 215, 2. Tonkel (A) 205, 3. F. Luna (A) 200, 4t. Bro. Short (FF) and Behrman (FR) 185, 6. E. Miller (A) 180, 7. Cu. Blake (CH) 175.
Underclassmen Squat: 1. Bro. Short (FF) 335, 2. Hille (CH) 325, 3. Tonkel (A) 320, 4. Luna (A) 305, 5. Eck (ES) 280, 6. Bl. Miller (A) 275, 7t. C. Jacobs (ES), Cu. Blake (CH) and Platt (A) 265.
Underclassmen Total Lifting: 1. Hille (CH) 745, 2. Bro. Short (FF) 705, 3. F. Luna (A) 695, 4. Tonkel (A) 690, 5. Cu. Blake (CH) 615, 6t. Behrman (FR) and B. Kilgore (CH) 595.
Upperclassmen Bench Press: 1. Bra. Short (FF) 230, 2t. Horne-Keel (CH) and H. Foreman (WN) 215, 4t. C. Hart (CH) and Schenkel (PH) 205, 6. D. Henderson (CN) 185, 7. Sauter (A) 175.
Upperclassmen Power Clean: 1. H. Foreman (WN) 215, 2. C. Pentecost (FR) 210, 3t. C. Hart (CH) and Bra. Short (FF) 205, 5. Horne-Keel (CH) 195, 6t. Sauter (A) and Schenkel (PH) 185.
Upperclassmen Squat: 1. Bra. Short (FF) 365, 2. Horne-Keel (CH) 325, 3. C. Pentecost (FR) 315, 4t. Schenkel (PH) and D. Henderson (CN) 300, 6t. C. Hart (CH) and H. Foreman (WN) 280.
Upperclassmen Total Lifting: 1. Bra. Short (FF) 800, 2. Horne-Keel (CH) 735, 3. H. Foreman (WN) 710, 4t. C. Pentecost (FR), C. Hart (CH) and Schenkel (PH) 690; 7. Sauter (A) 595.
150-169 POUNDS
Underclassmen Bench Press: 1. Book (FR) 255, 2. Bibbee (ES) 230, 3t. La. Davis (ES), Hilbish (WN) and L. Slone (WN) 225; 6t. Emenhiser (CH) and Nick Nondorf (CH) 215.
Underclassmen Power Clean: 1. La. Davis (ES) 235, 2t. Schreiber (A) and L. Slone (WN) 225, 4. E. Boggs (A) 220, 5. Hurley (CH) 215, 6. Book (FR) 205, 7t. Buroff (CH), W. Ernsberger (FF) and A. Smith (CN) 200.
Underclassmen Squat: 1. Papenbrock (CH) 355, 2. Gonzalez (WN) 330, 3t. La. Davis (ES) and E. Boggs (A) 320, 5t. Schreiber (A) and E. Clark (LL) 315, 7. Nick Nondorf (CH) 305.
Underclassmen Total Lifting: 1. La. Davis (ES) 780, 2. Book (FR) 760, 3. E. Boggs (A) 745, 4. L. Slone (WN) 730, 5. Hilbish (WN) 720, 6t. Schreiber (A), Nick Nondorf (CH) and Bibbee (ES) 715.
Upperclassmen Bench Press: 1. C. Lantz (FF) 280, 2. Ca. Blake (CH) 255, 3t. Soulliere (A) and Ca. Lemper (ES) 235, 5. Wood (CH) 225, 6. E. Kreider (LL) 215, 7. Zuccolotto (FR) 185.
Upperclassmen Power Clean: 1. Ca. Blake (CH) 265, 2. Wood (CH) 260, 3. Soulliere (A) 245, 4. Ca. Lemper (CH) 230, 5. Zuccolotto (FR) 175, 6. E. Kreider (LL) 135.
Upperclassmen Squat: 1. Ca. Blake (CH) 435, 2. Soulliere (A) 370, 3t. Wood (CH) and Ca. Lemper (CH) 355, 5. Zuccolotto (FR) 285, 6. E. Kreider (LL) 225.
Upperclassmen Total Lifting: 1. Ca. Blake (CH) 955, 2. Soulliere (A) 850, 3. Wood (CH) 840, 4. Ca. Lemper (CH) 820, 5. Zuccolotto (FR) 645, 6. E. Kreider (LL) 575.
170-189 POUNDS
Underclassmen Bench Press: 1. K. Brandt (A) 260, 2t. F. Hasselman (A) and Oliver (CH) 240, 4t. Clay (CN) and W. Hoover (CN) 225, 6. Elliott (FF) 220, 7t. Hill (A) and Booth (PH) 205.
Underclassmen Power Clean: 1. F. Hasselman (A) 235, 2. Wilcox (A) 230, 3t. Marks (CH) and Clay (CN) 225, 5t. Oberlin (A) and Melson (PH) 215, 7t. Hill (A), Hirschy (CH), Estep (FF), Elliott (FF), Booth (PH) and Gebhart (A) 205.
Underclassmen Squat: 1t. Wilcox (A) and Melson (PH) 355, 3t. F. Hasselman (A), Saggars (WN) and Booth (PH) 335, 6. Holman (ES) 330, 7. Hirschy (CH) 315.
Underclassmen Total Lifting: 1. F. Hasselman (A) 810, 2. Wilcox (A) 770, 3. Clay (CN) 760, 4. Booth (PH) 745, 5. Elliott (FF) 725, 6t. Marks (CH), Hill (A), Estep (FF) and Holman (ES) 705.
Upperclassmen Bench Press: 1. Grossman (LL) 260, 2. C. Miller (CN) 250, 3. Fisher (FF) 240, 4t. Cleckner (ES) and Armstrong (FR) 225, 6. Flynn (FR) 210, 7t. Salas (WN) and Keener (CH) 205.
Upperclassmen Power Clean: 1. C. Miller (CN) 275, 2. Gorrell (A) 265, 3. Gordon (CH) 245, 4. Grossman (LL) 230, 5t. Cleckner (ES) and Keener (CH) 215, 7t. Firestine (ES) and Armstrong (FR) 210.
Upperclassmen Squat: 1. Grossman (LL) 410, 2. Gordon (CH) 395, 3. C. Miller (CN) 385, 4. Gorrell (A) 350, 5. Salas (WN) 340, 6. Keener (CH) 320, 7. Cleckner (ES) 300.
Upperclassmen Total Lifting: 1. C. Miller (CN) 910, 2. Grossman (LL) 900, 3. Gordon (CH) 835, 4. Gorrell (A) 810, 5. Salas (WN) 750, 6t. Cleckner (ES) and Keener (CH) 740.
190-215 POUNDS
Underclassmen Bench Press: 1. R. Villanueva (WN) 255, 2. Wallace (ES) 250, 3. J. Keily (CH) 230, 4t. C. Hall (PH), Laub (ES), M. Jacobs (ES) and Neumann (ES) 225.
Underclassmen Power Clean: 1t. L. Baker (WN) and R. Villanueva (WN) 235, 3t. Brx. Pruitt (WN), Baxla (FR) and M. Jacobs (ES) 215; 6t. Haberstock (CH), Wallace (ES), Thacker (FF) and Neumann (FF) 205.
Underclassmen Squat: 1. J. Keily (CH) 375, 2. M. Jacobs (ES) 365, 3t. Wallace (ES) and R. Villanueva (WN) 360, 5t. Berkey (FF) and Neumann (ES) 320, 7t. Brx. Pruitt (WN), L. Baker (WN) and Reese (A) 315.
Underclassmen Total Lifting: 1. R. Villanueva (WN) 850, 2. Wallace (ES) 815, 3t. M. Jacobs (ES) and J. Keily (CH) 805, 5. L. Baker (WN) 755, 6. Neumann (ES) 750, 7. Brx. Pruitt (WN) 745.
Upperclassmen Bench Press: 1. Waite (A) 315, 2. S. Huelsenbeck (CH) 275, 3. T. Hasselman (A) 265, 4t. Ko. Schrock (PH) and Abel (CH) 235, 6. Smyth (ES) 230, 7. Gryder (A) 225.
Upperclassmen Power Clean: 1. Waite (A) 310, 2. T. Hasselman (A) 285, 3. Gryder (A) 260, 4. B. Alleshouse (LL) 250, 5t. S. Huelsenbeck (CH) and Abel (CH) 245, 7. Campagna (A) 225.
Upperclassmen Squat: 1. Waite (A) 455, 2. Abel (CH) 405, 3. Gryder (A) 375, 4. S. Huelsenbeck (CH) 370, 5. Campagna (A) 340, 6. T. Hasselman (A) 325, 7. Randal (LL) 320.
Upperclassmen Total Lifting: 1. Waite (A) 1,080, 2. S. Huelsenbeck (CH) 890, 3. Abel (CH) 885, 4. T. Hasselman (A) 875, 5. Gryder (A) 860, 6. Campagna (A) 770, 7. Smyth (ES) 730.
216-241 POUNDS
Underclassmen Bench Press: 1. H. Bianski (CH) 270, 2. Wills (FR) 230, 3. Garcia (WN) 225, 4. Z. Steury (A) 215, 5. Guldin (LL) 205, 6. Deetz (LL) 195, 7. J. Kauffman (FF) 170.
Underclassmen Power Clean: 1. H. Bianski (CH) 270, 2. Garcia (WN) 210, 3t. Z. Steury (A) and Wills (FR) 195, 5t. Wagner (FR) and Guldin (LL) 155, 7t. J. Kauffman (FF) and Deetz (LL) 150.
Underclassmen Squat: 1. H. Bianski (CH) 435, 2. Z. Steury (A) 375, 3. Garcia (WN) 365, 4. J. Kauffman (FF) 360, 5. Wagner (FR) 325, 6. Guldin (LL) 315, 7. Deetz (LL) 275.
Underclassmen Total Lifting: 1. H. Bianski (CH) 975, 2. Garcia (WN) 800, 3. Z. Steury (A) 785, 4. J. Kauffman (FF) 680, 5. Guldin (LL) 675, 6t. Wagner (FR) and Wills (FR) 635.
Upperclassmen Bench Press: 1t. Vanover (ES) and J. Clark (CN) 280, 3. Wicker (CH) 275, 4. Brosey (FR) 265, 5. R. Keener (CH) 255, 6. Brames (A) 240, 7. Jo. Guldin (LL) 235.
Upperclassmen Power Clean: 1. Vanover (ES) 255, 2. Wicker (CH) 250, 3t. Brames (A) and R. Keener (CH) 235, 5. Willms (LL) 225, 6t. J. Clark (CN) and Jo. Guldin (LL) 205.
Upperclassmen Squat: 1. Wicker (CH) 495, 2. R. Keener (CH) 435, 3. J. Clark (CN) 420, 4. Brames (A) 385, 5. Vanover (ES) 365, 6. Brosey (FR) 355, 7. Willms (LL) 330.
Upperclassmen Total Lifting: 1. Wicker (CH) 1,020, 2. R. Keener (CH) 925, 3. J. Clark (CN) 905, 4. Vanover (ES) 900, 5. Brames (A) 860, 6. Brosey (FR) 800, 7. Willms (LL) 785.
242 POUNDS AND OVER
Underclassmen Bench Press: 1. Norris (CN) 265, 2. Massaro (FF) 240, 3. Jen. Miller (LL) 225, 4. Robison (PH) 215, 5. Fuentes (ES) 190, 6. Grubb (A) 180, 7. Butler (PH) 175.
Underclassmen Power Clean: 1. Massaro (FF) 220, 2. Norris (CN) 215, 3t. Fuentes (ES) and Jen. Miller (LL), 5. Robison (PH) 185, 6t. Troxel (A) and Grubb (A) 180.
Underclassmen Squat: 1. Norris (CN) 445, 2. Robison (PH) 385, 3. Massaro (FF) 380, 4. Jen. Miller (LL) 315, 5. Fuentes (ES) 305, 6. Troxel (A) 275, 7t. Butler (PH) and Grubb (A) 255.
Underclassmen Total Lifting: 1. Norris (CN) 925, 2. Massaro (FF) 840, 3. Robison (PH) 785, 4. Jen. Miller (LL) 740, 5. Fuentes (ES) 695, 6. Grubb (A) 615, 7. Troxel (A) 610.
Upperclassmen Bench Press: 1. Delapaz (LL) 300, 2. Osborne (FF) 275, 3. Tarney (PH) 265, 4. Macomber (A) 255, 5t. Doolittle (A) and Stout (FF) 250, 7. Barkley (CH) 235.
Upperclassmen Power Clean: 1. Macomber (A) 275, 2. Barkley (CH) 245, 3. Fry (LL) 240, 4. James (WN) 235, 5. Doolittle (A) 225, 6t. Osborne (FF) and Stout (FF) 210.
Upperclassmen Squat: 1. Delapaz (LL) 445, 2. Tarney (PH) 435, 3. Macomber (A) 420, 4. James (WN) 415, 5. Stout (FF) 410, 6. Doolittle (A) 375, 7. Osborne (FF) 360.
Upperclassmen Total Lifting: 1t. Macomber (A) and Delapaz (LL) 950, 3. Tarney (PH) 905, 4. Stout (FF) 870, 5. Doolittle (A) 850, 6. Osborne (FF) 845.
