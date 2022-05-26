MARION — Churubusco’s boys track and field team took home three regional championships to lead the area at Thursday’s Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan University and finished as team runner-up with 61.5 points.
The area was led by regional champions Nick Nondorf, Riley Buroff and Hunter Bianski, all representing the Eagles, with Nondorf winning the 110-meter hurdles in 15.24 seconds, Buroff taking the title in the 400 at 48.66 seconds, and Bianski throwing 54 feet and 1 inch to win the shot put.
The top three placers in the regional and anyone meeting state standards automatically earned state berths. Nine individuals and two relay teams from the area advanced to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at Indiana University in Bloomington on June 4.
Regional runners-up in field events advancing to state were Churubusco senior Hunter Bianski in the discus at 168 feet, 7 inches, Central Noble senior Ethan Brill in the pole vault at 14 feet and Angola junior Alex Meyer in the long jump at 21 feet, 5.75 inches.
East Noble senior Drew Sillaway was runner-up in the 3200 with a time of 9:33.57 to advance, while DeKalb’s 4x800 relay team finished second in a time of 7:57.38 and Churubusco’s 4x400 team placed second in 3:23.70, two-hundreths of a second from winning, to also qualify for Bloomington.
Also in the 3200, Angola sophomore Sam Yarnelle was fourth (9:45.96) and West Noble junior Grant Flora was fifth (9:46.80) as they await potential callbacks.
Prairie Heights junior Hank Glasgo is awaiting a callback in the 1600 after finishing fourth in 4:31.77 and Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter was sixth at 4:32.92.
Eastside sophomore Dane Sebert was third in the discus at 166-1 to also punch his ticket to state, while Central Noble’s Isaac Clay was fourth at 164 feet and advances to state after beating the state standard.
In the shot put, Angola senior Brandon Villafuerte was third at 52-0.50 to advance, Clay set a school record of 51-1 to place fourth and Sebert was fifth at 49-7.75.
Angola’s Dylan Oberlin was fifth in the high jump at six feet. In the same event, East Noble’s Nolan Rhoades was sixth, also at six feet.
Churubusco’s Caiden Shively was tied for fifth in the pole vault, clearing a height of 13 feet, while East Noble’s Aidan Sprague and Chandler Minnich tied for seventh, also clearing 13 feet.
Fremont’s Anthony Hart finished fifth in the 200 in a time of 22.87, while West Noble’s Drew Yates was sixth in the 110 hurdles at 15.70 seconds.
After Churubusco, Angola was the next best team in the area, placing fifth with 24 points. Central Noble was in a three-way tie for tenth with 18 points, while East Noble was 18th with 11.50.
Carroll won the regional with 99 points, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran was third with 54 and Homestead was fourth with 39.
