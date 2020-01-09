LIGONIER — Host West Noble outscored Eastside 17-7 in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Chargers won Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference game by a 48-37 score.
West Noble improved to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the NECC.
Eastside fell to 3-5 in all games and 1-2 in conference play.
Charger senior Joel Mast led all scorers with 13 points. Freshman Austin Cripe pitched in with nine.
The Blazers were led by 11 points from senior Gavin Pfefferkorn. Sophomore Gabe Trevino added nine points.
Neither team shot particularly well in the contest. The host Chargers were 18-of-45 (40 percent) from the field. The Blazers were 15-of-47 (32 percent).
The difference in the game came early in the fourth quarter, with West Noble holding a 31-30 lead.
On the first possession of the fourth, Mast got a rebound bucket to open the scoring. Eastside had misses on its first two possessions before Mast scored again, this time driving the baseline with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left in regulation.
After an Eastside turnover, Cripe sank one free throw. Following two Blazer misses, Brandon Pruitt scored on a backdoor feed with 4:56 to play, extending West Noble’s lead to 38-30.
After four misses and two turnovers on its first five possessions of the fourth, Eastside’s Logan Fry hit a three.
West Noble, however, answered with the next five points to push the lead to 43-33.
Noah Johnson sank a free throw and later hit a three after a Charger turnover with 2:11 to play, but Eastside wouldn’t score again.
It was those dry spells on offense and breakdowns on defense that spelled doom for the Blazers.
After Trevino’s free throw with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the third, Eastside would go nearly four minutes without a point.
Eastside led 15-10 after a quarter.
Pfefferkorn hit a three with 1:23 left in the opening period, and after a West Noble miss, Trevino scored in transition.
West Noble scored the first six points of the second, taking the lead on Josh Gross’ bucket in the lane with 6:12 left in the half.
The Blazers endured another dry spell, not scoring until Pfefferkorn’s score on a lob from Noah Johnson with 2:52 left.
Despite missing on five possessions and committing turnovers on three others, that bucket had the visitors even at 17.
West Noble got two free throws each from Cripe and Mast, while Eastside got a transition bucket by Trevino before the half ended with the hosts on top 21-19.
Eastside JV 41,
West Noble 40
Eastside’s reserve team got 16 points from Santino Brewer and 14 from Zach Northrup. Bailey Kilgore and Joshua Rosales scored 10 points each for West Noble.
