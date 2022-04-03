Garrett’s girls basketball team this past winter reached peaks it hadn’t reached in over a decade and was a game shy of becoming the first area girls team since the 2018 Central Noble Cougars to reach the state finals.
Multiple school records were broken throughout the season, but it was senior Nataley Armstrong leaving her mark on the state and national leaderboards, finishing the season with an Indiana High School Athletic Association single-season record for assists with 250 to rank third in the nation and led the state with a career high 8.6 assists per game in 29 games to rank sixth in the nation according to MaxPreps.
Armstrong, a 3-year captain for the Railroaders, holds every Garrett assist record and finished her career sixth all-time in the state with 657 total assists.
The Malone (Ohio) University commit also set career highs in points (9.4), rebounds (3.1) and steals (2.7) per game.
Armstrong made the All-Northeast Corner Conference First Team, was an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State honorable mention, and was invited to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Workout and the Hoosier Gym All-Star Game. She is also the KPC Media Group 2021-22 Girls Basketball Prep of the Year.
The efforts of Armstrong and her teammates throughout the season resulted in Garrett coach Bob Lapadot receiving 2021-22 Coach of the Year honors for the KPC Media Group coverage area as well.
Lapadot coached the Railroaders to a 27-2 record and a Class 3A Bellmont Regional championship and a school record win total that also featured a record 25 victories in a row. That helped him be named the IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year as well as the head coach for the Indiana Junior All-Stars.
Garrett had an undefeated NECC record of 10-0 for the regular season title, and added the conference tournament championship along with it.
The Railroaders also won the Warsaw Lady Tiger Holiday Tournament, defeating the Tigers and Kokomo, as well as having avenged a sectional final loss to Angola last year, defeating the Hornets in the Class 3A Woodlan Sectional semifinals en route to a championship in Woodburn over Bishop Dwenger.
Here’s the rest of the all-area team:
Bailey Kelham, Jr., Garrett
Kelham was the Railroaders’ leading scorer throughout the season, averaging 16.2 points per game. She also averaged 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks a game. She eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone against Bishop Dwenger on Dec. 22 to become the sixth girl in Garrett history to reach the mark and finished the season ranked second for the program all-time in scoring at 1,256 points.
The 2-year captain shot 83% from the free-throw line, 57% from the field and 34% from three-point range. She was named to the All-NECC and Warsaw tourney all-tournament teams, in addition to being named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team and being invited to the IBCA Top 100 Workout.
Morgan Ostrowski, Sr., Garrett
Ostrowski was a force on the glass for the Railroaders, leading the team with 8.6 rebounds a game. She nearly averaged a double-double with her 11.7 points per game.
The IUPUI volleyball commit and 3-year captain added two blocks, 1.4 steals and one assist per game, finishing the season with 10 total double-doubles. The Indiana All-Star candidate and IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention was also named to the All-NECC team and was invited to the Hoosier Gym All-Star Game.
Faith Owen, Sr., Garrett
Owen finished her career at Garrett ranked second in program history in three-pointers made. This past season, she was 55-for-121 (45%) behind the arc to lead the team. Owen played the entire NECC Tournament without a turnover and finished the season averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists per game. She was also named to the IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention list.
Taylor Gerke, Sr., Garrett
Gerke had her season prematurely end at the Warsaw Tournament in December with a knee injury, but averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists per game in the 16 games she played. The IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention was the team’s best all-around player, according to Lapadot, and was invited to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Workout.
Lauren Leach, Sr., Angola
Leach led the Hornets in scoring as the lone player in double digits while battling through a knee injury, finishing the season with 11.8 points per game. She also led the team in rebounding and assists with 7.9 and four per game in those respective categories. The All-NECC selection and Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State recipient will continue her basketball career at Hope College next season.
Kylie Caswell, So., Angola
Leading the Hornets to a 15-10 record at point guard, Caswell was “a big time player on both ends of the floor, attacking the basket and created offense while also being extremely scrappy on defense” according to coach Nick Burlingame. She averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 steals, 2.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game.
Meghan Kiebel, Jr., Central Noble
An All-NECC first teamer, Kiebel was the team’s second top scoring threat all season long, averaging 12 points per game. Additionally, she was second for the Cougars in rebounds (5.5), steals (2.7) and assists (1.7) per game.
Madi Vice, Jr., Central Noble
An All-NECC first teamer, Vice led the Cougars across the board, averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and three steals per game to lead Central Noble to a 13-9 record.
Ashley Cox, Fr., DeKalb
Cox was the Barons’ leader in points (10.9 ppg), rebounds (4.4 rpg) and steals (3.1 spg) this season, leading the team to a 9-14 record and a six-win improvement from the season before. Her season high of 18 points came in games against East Noble, Goshen and Blackhawk Christian. Cox became just the third freshman in DeKalb’s history to be named to the Northeast 8 All-Conference First Team.
Lillie Cone, Jr., DeKalb
Cone was Dekalb’s second-leading scorer who also defended really well. She averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 steals per game. Her season-high scoring total of 17 points came against Mishawaka. Cone shot 70-for-176 (40%) from the field and 51-for-138 (38%) from behind the three-point line.
Skyelar Kessler, Sr., Eastside
Kessler was an All-NECC performer, an ICGSA Academic All-State pick and an IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention. She led the Blazers in scoring (9.4 ppg) and to a 16-10 record and a Class 2A Bluffton Sectional title. She also had 2.8 assists, two rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
Grace Kreischer, Jr., Eastside
Kreischer was Eastside’s leading rebounder (7.8 rpg) and shot blocker (1.1 bpg) while averaging 9.3 points a game. The All-NECC Honorable Mention shot 72% from the foul line.
Jada Rhonehouse, Sr., Fremont
Rhonehouse, an All-NECC First Team player and an IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention, led the Eagles in every category, including 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.7 assists per game. She led FHS to a Class 1A sectional final.
She finished her career with 1,020 total points, passing the 1,000 point mark in the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional semifinal game against Hamilton. Rhonehouse finished that game with a career-high 34 points.
Frannie Talarico, Sr., Lakewood Park
Talarico led the Panthers in scoring at 12.2 points per game while also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.8 assists per contest to help them to a 9-13 record. She shot 56-for-112 (50%) from the field and 34-for-104 (33%) from three-point range.
Jazmyn Smith, Sr., West Noble
Having to battle through injuries throughout the season, Smith led the 7-18 Chargers to a surprising Class 3A Northwood Sectional championship West Noble avenged regular season and NECC tournament losses with a victory over Lakeland in the semifinal, then avenged a holiday tournament loss with an upset over Tippecanoe Valley in the championship game, 56-51. Smith combined for 41 points in those two games.
In 18 games played, Smith had 17.1 points per game to lead the NECC, with her season high of 32 coming against Whitko. The All-NECC honoree also led the Chargers in rebounding (6.8 rpg) and three-point percentage at 43% (16-37), and was fourth in the league with five double-doubles.
Peyton Hartsough, Jr., Lakeland
Leading the Lakers at point guard, Hartsough was also the team’s top scorer with 324 points this season (14.1 per game). She was also second for the team in steals (2.8 spg) and assists (2.5 apg) and paced Lakeland’s three-point shooting at 35-for-104 (34%). She received All-NECC honors.
Faith Riehl, Jr., Lakeland
Riehl underwent season-ending knee surgery in January, though that didn’t stop her from leading the Lakers in scoring through the 15 games she played at 15.3 points per game. An All-NECC Honorable Mention recipient, Riehl also led the team in rebounds (6.3 rpg) and steals (3.1 spg) to help the Lakers to an 11-12 record.
Kennedy Kugler, Sr., Prairie Heights
In addition to being named to the All-NECC First Team and receiving Academic All-State honors by the IBCA and ICGSA, Kugler helped lead the Panthers to an 11-11 finish this past season. She led the team in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (9.0 rpg) and shot 82% from the foul line (41-50).
Trevyn Terry, Jr., Prairie Heights
An All-NECC honorable mention recipient, Terry was the second leading scorer and rebounder for the Panthers at 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while leading the team in blocks at 1.7 per game. She added 1.3 steals per game and 43 defensive deflections by season’s end.
The All-Area honorable mentions were Angola’s Jaelyn Fee, Churubusco’s Cara DeBolt, DeKalb’s Liz Martin, East Noble’s Kyndal Mynhier, Eastside’s Mataya Bireley, Lakeland’s Alivia Rasler, Lakewood Park’s Ava McGrade and Jade Carnahan, Prairie Heights’ Alayna Boots, West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie and Westview’s Hope Bortner.
