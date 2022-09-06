EMMA — The Westview girls soccer team led Central Noble 4-0 at halftime and added two more in the final 45 minutes to shut out the Cougars 6-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference Contest.
Senior forward Paige Schwartz scored the first and third goals of the first half before scoring the final one to finish the game with a hat trick.
Senior midfielder Paige Riegsecker and sophomore Leigha Schrock each tacked on a goal and sophomore Bri Munoz scored from the penalty spot.
Assisting on goals were Munoz (2), Riegsecker, sophomore midfielders Morgan Riegsecker and Kelsie Ward and senior midfielder Andrea Miller.
The Warriors are now 6-2-1 (4-0 NECC) and Central Noble is 3-1-2 (1-1 NECC).
West Noble 2, Garrett 0
The Chargers defeated the Railroaders 2-0 in a NECC contest Tuesday night.
Stefany Dominguez scored the first goal of the evening off an assist from Silvia Venturi, before Jacquelyn Macias scored off another Venturi assist to put the game away.
Angola 3,
Lakewood Park 2
In Auburn on Tuesday, the Hornets defeated the Panthers behind two goals from sophomore midfielder Karleigh Gillen and a third from defender Jacque Miller.
Scoring for Lakewood Park were sophomore Ava Staker and junior Sara Garcia.
Angola is 4-4 for the season. Lakewood Park drops to 3-3.
In other area action, East Noble lost to Leo on the road after trailing to the Lions 6-0 at halftime.
BOYS
Angola 2, Garrett 0
In Angola on Tuesday, the Hornets won a Northeast Corner Conference game against the Railroaders, with Cam Steury scoring both goals in about the first ten minutes of the game.
Goalie Jorge Iranzo picked up the clean sheet for Angola.
The Hornets are now 4-3 (2-2 NECC) and Garrett is 2-6, 1-3.
West Noble 7,
Central Noble 1
In Albion, the Chargers scored four goals in the first half and three in the second en route to a lopsided victory over the Cougars in Tuesday’s NECC game.
Bradyn Barth led West Noble with two goals, followed by Victor Rodriguez (1 goal, 2 assists), Alex Liera (1 goal, 1 assist), Alex Hernandez, Jaime Pizana and Eric Gutierrez.
David Mendoza had 2 assists and Deivid Haro had one. Haro halso ad one assist.
Goalkeepers Christian Rodriguiz and Jan Ibarra each had 3 saves.
The Chargers are 3-4 (3-0 NECC) while the Cougars are 1-5 (1-2 NECC).
Leo 4, East Noble 1
In Kendallville, the Knights lost a Northeast 8 Conference matchup to the Lions.
Aladean Sawal scored on an assist from Deegan Munk.
East Noble is 3-6 (0-3 NE8).
