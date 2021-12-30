LIGONIER — Eastside’s Owen Willard has come up big in key moments before.
He did it again Thursday, grabbing the rebound of a off-balance miss by teammate Gabe Trevino and connecting just before the buzzer, lifting a short-handed Blazer team to a 38-37 win over West Noble.
“I knew it wasn’t a high-percentage shot,” Willard said of the game-winning play. “I just saw the ball come to me and tried to make a play on it.
“It definitely shows how much we work together.”
“Our chemistry and depth of our team really goes a long way,” Trevino added. “It really showed we can come together with six or seven guys and win a hard one on the road.”
Starter Logan Fry dressed but did not see action for Eastside after taking a hard fall in his team’s last game on Dec. 23. The Blazers were also without regulars Santino Brewer (illness) and Clayton Minnick (injury).
The visitors were just 6-of-16 at the free-throw line to boot but they found a win to get win no. 10 to start the season. Eastside improved to 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
The Chargers, now 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the NECC, have fought teams to the wire. Thursday, they played in-your-jersey defense and didn’t allow Eastside’s shooters to get many perimeter looks.
Case in point, the last play of the game.
Trevino said the intent was for him to drive and kick a pass out to either Willard or Hugh Henderson, but West Noble’s defense smothered those opportunities.
The Chargers led most of the game until a rebound score and free throw by Trevino gave the Blazers a 34-32 lead.
Just like that, however, the hosts had the lead back.
First, junior Austin Cripe made one of two free throws with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left. After a Blazer turnover, Julio Macias scored inside on an NBA-style, back your defender down play.
Macias drew the foul, but missed the free throw. Teammate Zach Beers grabbed the rebound and scored for a 37-34 advantage with three minutes to play.
Eastside, which went to a four corners spread offense with the lead, couldn’t afford to wait. Trevino drove the baseline and scored a minute to cut it to one.
Both teams missed one-and-one opportunities, with Eastside grabbing the ball with 40 seconds to play.
“It just shows a tremendous amount of fortitude, guts, I don’t know how else to say it,” Blazer coach Ed Bentley said.
“Owen is just a competitor,” he continued. “Most kids, in a game like that, are going to watch that ball. He was standing right in front of me and I saw him (clapping his hands) like that. That is a competitive, instinctual deal.”
Trevino finished with 15 points to lead all scorers. Cripe led West Noble with 14 and Macias had 11. Willard added nine for the Blazers.
Eastside led 6-5 late in the first, but Cripe stole the ball and went coast-to-coast, beating the buzzer for a 7-6 lead.
Macias and Cripe played a nice two-man game throughout the night, with the former taking a feed on the latter’s drive for an easy lay-in three minutes into the second.
Macias scored six straight points in the quarter to give his team its largest lead of the night at 15-10.
The Blazers drew even at 17 on Hugh Henderson’s curl move to the bucket with 1:37 left, and Willard made a free throw after a Charger turnover. Cripe scored inside in the final 35 seconds to give West Noble a 19-18 lead at the break.
The Chargers went up four on Nevin Phares’ three with two minutes left in the third, but Henderson added a bomb of his own, and Caeden Moughler scored inside after a Nick Snyder shot block.
Once again, however, West Noble grabbed a one-point lead at a quarter stop, this time on a backdoor bucket by Joshua Rosales.
Both teams are back in action next Friday with road games against their NECC tournament opponents. West Noble travels to Lakeland and Eastside visits Fairfield. They’ll make those trips again when tournament play begins four days laters.
West Noble won the reserve game 35-12. The Chargers led 12-6 after a quarter and 21-8 at halftime.
Jordan Eash and Luke Schermerhorn had nine points each for West Noble. Eastside got five points from Loden Johnson.
