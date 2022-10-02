BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Every place matters.
Cross country coaches are known for imploring their runners to pass just one more runner. You never know when that place or better finish will be important.
Never came Saturday for the West Noble Charger boys at the Northeast Corner Conference meet.
The Chargers and Angola Hornets tied for the team championship with 64 points each — West Noble’s top five runners finished 2, 8, 17, 18 and 19 while Angola’s were 3, 7, 12, 13 and 29.
That meant the conference championship fell to a sixth-runner tiebreaker. That came in the person of West Noble sophomore Devon Bartlett, who finished 25th overall, grabbing the last individual honorable mention spot in the process. Angola’s sixth runner, freshman Grady Hoover, finished 80th.
“That was crazy,” West Noble boys Mike Flora said afterwards. “The boys just ran great. They stepped up and we had guys who improved today. We had several PR (personal record) times.
“We knew we had a good pack, but we had to get that pack to move up,” he said. “Our sixth man won it for us today.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever had that happen before in a big meet like this,” Flora continued. “It’s just a great, great feeling … lots of nerves … but a great feeling in the end.”
The Chargers were led by senior Grant Flora, who finished second at 16 minutes, 24.68 seconds. Senior Isaac Silva (17:07.50) was eighth, senior Nate Shaw (17:44.41) was 17th, junior Evan Rodriguez (17:48.31) was 18th and freshman Nathan Troxel (17:48.71) was 19th. Bartlett was timed at 18:12.16.
Angola junior Sam Yarnelle (16:32.44) was third, junior Gavin Hinkley (17:02.57) was seventh, freshman Kaden Klink (17:12.80) was 12th and sophomore Cooper Enyeart (17:15.18) was 13th.
The top 15 finishers were named to the All-NECC team. Runners who finished 16th-25th received honorable mention.
Westview freshman Noah Bontrager was the class of the field, crossing the finish line in 15:46.65 to easily win the individual championship.
For Bontrager, following the workouts and weekly mileage plans set by his coach and father have paid off.
“I think it really helps to train really hard throughout the week,” Bontrager said. “Today, I just did shocker mile where I go out as hard as I can the first mile and just try to hang on.
“I usually don’t have races like this.
“It feels great,” the Westview freshman added. “I’m looking forward to next year and to see what I can do throughout all these years.”
The Warriors finished third with 76 points. Senior Lyndon Miller grabbed the final All-NECC spot, finishing 15th at 17:17.27. Senior Adrian Miller was 16th at 17:24.70. Senior Chad Hershberger was 20th at 17:50.82 and junior Nick Bontrager was 24th at 18:07.59.
Churubusco was fourth with 109 points, led by senior Wyatt Neireiter, who was fourth at 16:39.17. Sophomore Corre Belcher and junior Evan Palmer also earned All-NECC honors. Belcher was 11th at 17:12.46 and Palmer was 14th at 17:16.48.. Lakeland finished fifth with 121 points. The Lakers’ top finisher was senior Caden Hostetler, who placed fifth at 16:46.79. Senior Ezekiel Wachtman was 10th at 17:10.37.
Prairie Heights was sixth, led by senior Kawliga Glasgo, who was sixth at 16:56.10. Central Noble was seventh. The top Cougar finisher was sophomore Malachi Malcolm, who placed 21st at 17:54.41. Garrett was eighth, led by junior Gavin Weller (17:09.18), who finished ninth.
Fairfield was ninth. Its top finisher was junior Luke Mast (18:07.08) in 23rd. Eastside was 10th as a team, led by freshman Andrew Strong (17:59.40), who was 22nd. Fremont was 11th, led by freshman Shaun Fansler (18:21.47), who was 28th. Hamilton was 12th. The Marines were led by senior Henrique Oliveira (20:57.83), who finished 75th.
Angola senior Gracynn Hinkley repeated as NECC girls champion, crossing the finish line first at 19:48.61.
West Noble put its five scoring runners within the top 15 places to finish with 31 points to win the team title. Angola, with four runners in the top 15, was second with 58 points.
Freshman Trinity Parson led West Noble, placing second at 20:07.21. Sophomore Lucy Martin was third at 20:31.93 and senior Elizabeth Christlieb was fourth at 20:36.61. Junior Ruby Clark (20:46.94) was seventh and sophomore Ava Bish (21:30.86) was 15th.
After Hinkley, Angola junior Ava Budak (20:47.34) was eighth, sophomore Jordan Davenport (20:55.99) was 10th and sophomore Antalya Jackson (21:13.29) was 14th.
West Noble girls coach Aiden Burke-Steiner couldn’t be more pleased with his team’s performance Saturday.
“I’m very proud of them. They definitely competed today,” he said. “That’s what we were aiming for. We weren’t aiming for times or anything like that.
“It really showed. We know we’ve been coming on really fast the last couple of weeks, and we’re hoping to continue that trajectory going forward at sectional, regional and hopefully semi-state.”
Westview was third with 109 points. The Warriors were led by freshman Bailey Manns (20:52.70) for 10th place and sophomore Kiana Mast (21:10.29) in 13th. Sophomore Gwen Owsley (22:04.54) was 22nd.
Central Noble was fourth with 112 points. The Cougars were led by All-NECC performer freshman Alyssa Spohr (21:09.92) in 12th place. Junior Makenna Malcolm (21:39.41) was 16th and sophomore Adalide Hopf (21:45.52) was 17th.
Prairie Heights was fifth with 145 points. Sophomore Katia Fernandez earned All-NECC recognition by placing sixth at 20:39.23. Sophomore Ashlynn Myers (21:52.17) was 19th and sophomore Christian Lewis (22:08.99) was 23rd.
Churubusco was sixth, led by sophomore Ella Elias (21:56.49) in 20th and freshman Marilyn Sajdak (22:00.19) in 21st. Fremont was seventh, led by junior Hallie Shrewsburg (sixth, 20:37.19).
Fairfield was eighth, led by junior Katie Kuhn (ninth, 20:51.78). Garrett was ninth, led by junior Addison Ebert (37th, 23:23.63). Eastside was 10th, led by junior Chloe Buss (26th, 22:23.25). Lakeland was 11th, led by junior Abigail McNamara (43rd, 23:37.91). Hamilton’s only runner, junior Jasmine Schiek, was 65th at 25:57.05.
Northeast Corner Conference Meet
BOYS
Team scores: * West Noble 64, Angola 64, Westview 76, Churubusco 109, Lakeland 121, Prairie Heights 174, Central Noble 183, Garrett 193, Fairfield 228, Eastside 254, Fremont 290, Hamilton 357. * Tie broken by better sixth runner finish.
Top 15 (earned All-NECC)
1. Noah Bontrager (Wv), 15:46.65. 2. Grant Flora (WN) 16:24.68. 3. Sam Yarnelle (A) 16:32.44. 4. Wyatt Neireiter (Ch) 16:39.17. 5. Caden Hostetler (Ll) 16:49.79. 6. Kawliga Glasgo (PH) 16:56.10. 7. Gavin Hinkley (A) 17:02.57. 8. Isaac Silva (WN) 17:07.50. 9. Gavin Weller (GR) 17:09.18. 10. Ezekiel Wachtman (Ll) 17:10.37. 11. Corre Belcher (Ch) 17:12.46. 12. Kaden Klink (A) 17:12.80. 13. Cooper Enyeart (A) 17:15.18. 14. Evan Palmer (Ch) 17:16.48. 15. Lyndon Miller (Wv) 17:17.27.
Honorable mention
16. Adrian Miller (Wv) 17:24.70. 17. Nate Shaw (WN) 17:44.41. 18. Evan Rodriguez (WN) 17:48.31. 19. Nathan Troxel (WN) 17:48.71. 20. Chad Hershberger (Wv) 17:50.82. 21. Malachi Malcolm (CN) 17:54.41. 22. Andrew Strong (ES) 17:59.40. 23. Luke Mast (Ff) 18:07.08. 24. Nick Bontrager (Wv) 18:12.16. 25. Devon Bartlett (WN) 18:12.16.
GIRLS
Team scores: West Noble 31, Angola 58, Westview 109, Central Noble 112, Prairie Heights 145, Churubusco 155, Fremont 156, Fairfield 166, Garrett 249, Eastside 252, Lakeland 284.
Top 15 (earned All-NECC)
1. Gracynn Hinkley (A) 19:48.61. 2. Trinity Parson (WN) 20:07.71. 3. Lucy Martin (WN) 20:31.93. 4. Elizabeth Christlieb 20:36.61. 5. Hailie Shrewsburg (Fr) 20:37.19. 6. Hatia Fernandez (PH) 20:39.23. 7. Ruby Clark (WN) 20:46.94. 8. Ava Budak (A) 20:47.34. 9. Katie Kuhn (Ff) 20:51.78. 10. Bailey Manns (Wv) 20:52.70. 11. Jordan Davenport (A) 20:55.99. 12. Alyssa Spohr (CN) 21:09.92. 13. Kiana Mast (Wv) 21:10.29. 14. Antalya Jackson (A) 21:13.29. 15. Ava Bish (WN) 21:30.86.
Honorable mention
16. Makenna Malcolm (CN) 21:39.41. 17. Adalide Hopf (CN) 21:44.99. 18. Rachel Klages (WN) 21:45.52. 19. Ashlynn Myers (PH) 21:52.17. 20. Ella Elias (Ch) 21:56.49. 21. Marilyn Sajdak (Ch) 22:00.19. 22. Gwen Owsley (Wv) 22:04.64. 23. Christian Lewis (PH) 22:08.99. 24. Isabella Budak (A) 22:16.24. 25. Delana Geiger (Ff) 22:20.68.
