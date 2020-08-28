SYRACUSE – The first quarter had the looks of a defensive battle between West Noble and Wawasee Friday.
Then the Warriors broke free from their neighbor to the east in the second quarter and went on to win their home opener 31-0.
The Chargers (0-2) were without four starters due to injury, including leading senior lineman Jeramyah James and senior running back Gustavo Taylor. They lost a couple more starters to injury on Friday including leading linebacker Randy Villanueva and junior right tackle Chastin Lang. A lot of sophomores and freshmen were thrown into the varsity fire for West Noble.
“The kids played hard. I’m much happier than I was last week,” Chargers coach Monte Mawhorter said. “It wasn’t a question of effort. It’s going to take a little while getting used to playing varsity football.”
But their defense was stout to start the game and moved Wawasee backwards in the opening quarter. The Warriors had minus-9 yards of total offense in the first 12 minutes.
“We played well on defense the whole game,” Mawhorter said.
But Wawasee got going early in the second quarter. It was productive on the ground, then made two big pass plays to open the scoring. Parker Young hit Lucas Ringler for a 28-yard pass for the Charger 30-yard line, then Young found Kameron Salazar in the left flat and he ran to the pylon for a 30-yard touchdown reception with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left before halftime.
Wawasee forced a three and out from the Chargers on the ensuing possession. Then a dropped snap in punt formation led to problems for West Noble as it was tackled for a loss at its 24-yard line. The Warriors took advantage of the short field as junior Chase Clevenger kicked a 36-yard field goal to put his team up 10-0.
The Chargers turned the ball over on their next possession. Zach Beers coughed it up making an extra effort for yardage after contact, and Warrior Hayden Dement recovered at the West Noble 43.
The Warriors converted on second down-and-long on their way to scoring just before halftime. Young’s 21-yard run set up his 1-yard plunge for a score with 51 seconds left in the second quarter. Clevenger’s point-after kick made the score 17-0.
Wawasee scored touchdowns off of takeaways in the third quarter to up their lead to 31-0.
Sophomore Derek Slone took some snaps at quarterback in the second half for the Chargers, who had six turnovers. Starting quarterback Kolby Knox moved to receiver.
Young threw three touchdown passes for Wawasee. Senior Jacob Meek had three interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.
Wawasee is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016. West Noble will host Eastside this coming Friday.
