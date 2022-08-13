KENDALLVILLE — Last season, the East Noble volleyball program finished with a record of 1-21.
Saturday morning, the Knights started their season at 1-0.
Ending a 14-match losing streak to end last season, the Knights avenged a four-set loss to West Noble last year by sweeping the Chargers in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-12) to kick start this season with a victory.
“It feels amazing considering our record last year,” Knights coach Katie Probst said of the win. “It just goes to show how much work they have put in this offseason because they wanted it that bad.”
The first set was the closest between the two teams. East Noble jumped out to a 3-0 lead, started by a kill from junior Payton Quake, before eventually building it to 12-4.
After a timeout by the Chargers, though, West Noble fought back with a 6-1 run to make it a 13-10 game, forcing the Knights to call a timeout of their own.
That timeout was followed by a 4-1 run by the Knights before taking a 24-17 lead. The Chargers rallied off three straight points with the help of junior Alayna DeLong before East Noble was able to seal the first set win.
DeLong led the Chargers with six kills as the team's starting middle, followed by Tori Gomez with four. She was filling the role of the absent Molly Jones, who is not yet eligible to play.
"I thought Alayna did pretty well up in the front for us," Chargers coach Kaitlin Logan said. "Once we get Molly back, I think that will help a little bit on our blocking."
Logan added that sophomore Jada Nelson worked hard for them in the back row, finishing the match with a team-leading 24 digs, while junior Emily Thompson led with 12 assists.
"We were really scrappy today and went after everything," Logan said. "Our biggest thing is we've got to communicate more, but overall, we worked our butts off and I could tell that they were getting kind of tired out there."
The second set was much of the same, with East Noble not being able to pull away from the Chargers late, working from a 14-9 margin to 19-12, before taking the set by nine.
The Knights then started to flex its muscle in the third, taking advantage of errors by West Noble to take a 20-9 advantage before winning by 13, in what Probst said was a total team effort.
"Our sophomore transfer from last year, Mak Kolvoord was a strong hitter for us today," Probst said. "Kelsie Randol-Strange, our junior setter was able to move around the court and our junior libero, Kinsey Cole was all over the court. Coming together as a team and winning as a team is my biggest thing."
The victory was a much needed momentum booster heading into next week, as the Knights travel to Carroll on Wednesday before playing host to Angola the following day and then competing in the West Noble Invitational on Saturday against the likes of Bishop Dwenger, Heritage and Northridge.
"Both Carroll and Angola have very good, amazing programs" Probst said. "Our biggest focus is not giving games away to teams if they're going to win. They're working for it, and we always say you can outwork any team."
West Noble's next match will be at Goshen on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.